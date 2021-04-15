Everyone 16+ is now eligible for vaccine

The Blue Ridge Health District runs five health departments and one community-based clinic. It provides public health services to more than 250,000 people in the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties.

Bonds said the district is still working through appointments made by people in Phases 1a, 1b and 1c but that those who fall into Phase 2 for vaccine priority should be able to set dates next week.

“There are still people in 1c that we are scheduling appointments for,” she said. “I expect that we can get everyone who wants the vaccine to get their first dose by the end of May.”

For this week, the district has received more than 9,000 first doses of vaccine and nearly 2,000 doses of second shots. All of those shots are made by either Moderna or Pfizer, as a national shortage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has left the district with no shipments this week.

Bonds said some of the one-shot J&J doses remain in supply, but they are limited. Those who made appointments for the single-shot vaccine at the district’s clinic in the old JC Penney storefront at Fashion Square may need to reschedule. Those with appointments at district clinics in other counties should keep their appointments.