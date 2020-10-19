“Every kid deserves a support person”

Via said that is something that people often overlook when it comes to teens—yes, there are supportive people around them, but it’s not who they want.

“Their brains cannot process that like an adult,” she said.

In eighth grade, as puberty hit, things seemed to get even more difficult for her client.

“He was spiraling. And I was spiraling too with him trying to figure it out, wracking my brain. [His family] was taking him for more counseling, but he just was spiraling. He just hit rock bottom,” she said. “And the week before he grabbed me and he shook me. And he said to me, ‘I'm in so much pain, and nobody can see it.’ I said, ‘I can see it. I can see your pain. I know you're in pain, and I'm here to help you.’”

Via said she watched him lose his desire to live.

“I was his one support person that he shared all it with and he trusted me,” she said.

Emergency services was able to get his breathing back, but the lack of oxygen to his brain for so long meant it showed no activity.