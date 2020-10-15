“Every kid deserves a support person”

Nonprofit KIDsNPajN hopes to get mental health resources to area youths
Editor’s note: This article deals with suicidal ideology, self-harm and bullying and may not be suitable for all ages.
Billie Via’s life changed in 2018. While she has a soft heart, after a decade of working with youths in pain through the Therapeutic Day Program she had by necessity learned how to compartmentalize for her own mental health. But things changed with one phone call and five words: “Ms. Billie, he hung himself.”
Via had worked with the 13-year-old young man, who is not being named for confidentiality reasons, since he entered sixth grade two and a half years prior.
“He had immediate struggles going into sixth grade; he was completely overwhelmed by the other kids and with the school setting and he was completely misunderstood,” she said. “He had a great teacher, but his processing skills needed help. Immediately we dealt with suicidal ideation, breakdowns and meltdowns.”
The young man was biracial and had experienced racism, even in front of Via on walks between his classes.
“I felt like it was important for me to build him up and encourage him to keep trying. That is the only way we were going to get through these tough moments. I never shielded him from the experience, I just helped him cope through it,” she said. “I worked with him at home and we did things in the community. In the summers, we went hiking. He had support at home, but the people he wanted were not there.”
Via said that is something that people often overlook when it comes to teens—yes, there are supportive people around them, but it’s not who they want.
“Their brains cannot process that like an adult,” she said.
In eighth grade, as puberty hit, things seemed to get even more difficult for her client.
“He was spiraling. And I was spiraling too with him trying to figure it out, wracking my brain. [His family] was taking him for more counseling, but he just was spiraling. He just hit rock bottom,” she said. “And the week before he grabbed me and he shook me. And he said to me, ‘I’m in so much pain, and nobody can see it.’ I said, ‘I can see it. I can see your pain. I know you’re in pain, and I’m here to help you.’”
Via said she watched him lose his desire to live.
“I was his one support person that he shared all of it with and he trusted me,” she said.
On that following Monday, schools were closed because of snow, and at 3:10 p.m. that afternoon, Via received the call that he had tried to take his own life. He used knotted shoestrings and the shower curtain rod from the bathroom.
“I was in disbelief and thinking he’d be OK,” Via said. “He had wrapped his neck twice and it’s taken me many, many moments of self-reflection to understand why he wrapped his neck twice. He was smart enough to know that if one broke, the other could seal the deal. He knotted the shoestrings so they would be more sturdy; that’s how sure he was he wanted to die.”
Emergency services was able to get his breathing back, but the lack of oxygen to his brain for so long meant it showed no activity.
“I still go visit him and talk with him, but it’s just an experience that unless you’ve gone through it, and you are emotionally connected to a child, you don’t understand the pain,” Via said. “It’s taken me more than a whole year to heal and I won’t go into that because that’s not what this is about. But, my mentor said to me, ‘Billie, what is your skill set? What can you do?’ And having (these) resources in schools is my mission.”
Via founded the nonprofit KIDsNPAjN and even though the COVID-19 pandemic has made it harder to secure funding, she hasn’t stopped moving forward. The “j” takes the place of the letter “i” in pain and it’s a nod to the young man she grieves for.
“Can you imagine if he had no Ms. Billie in his life?” Via said. “We can’t flip society around and make people stop beating their children or sexually abusing them. We can bring awareness to it all day, but the consistent place we can make sure kids are getting help is the schools. It’s not that we’re leaving the school to take care of the needs of children; it’s a consistent place where outside providers can come in to work with the children.”
The Therapeutic Day Program was funded by Medicaid, but in the past year has been cut tremendously, she said. And it’s not offered to everyone.
“There are a lot of kids who don’t have access to TDP,” she said. “Domestic violence is not a condition to one socioeconomic class; the other kids should have this opportunity to have a support person in school.”
Via said bringing mental health resources to schools is the goal of KIDsNPAjN.
“Anywhere from suicidal ideation to anxiety to ADHD—all of these things, kids didn’t ask for,” she said. “Kids never asked you to do drugs while you were pregnant. Kids didn’t ask for their brains to be a certain way. We have to help them with their brains, where they are in that moment.”
Via wants to bring awareness to the community that there are kids in this type of pain every day.
“Schools need resources,” she said. “This world is not like it was 10 years ago. This world is not like it was 20 years ago. We have so many parents addicted to opioids who are not present at home. Kids are eating PopTarts for dinner, going to bed with no bath or water and catching the bus by themselves—if they catch it at all. Self-harm is one of the biggest things happening right now. When you’re self-harming, you hate yourself; you hate everything about yourself.”
Via knows she can’t control everything, but said it’s possible to meet these kids where they are and help them through the pain.
“I want the community to listen to kids, to listen to their words and their voices no matter what they’re saying,” Via said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), suicide is the 10th leading cause of death overall in the United States, claiming more than 48,000 people in 2018. There were two-and-a-half times as many suicides as there were homicides in 2018. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among those between the ages of 10 and 34 and fourth leading cause of death among those between 35 and 54 years old.
“We want to have educational groups for parents. We want to be able to assign people to help,” she said. “It’s important if parents are reaching out for help and it’s important for the kid because every kid matters. That’s my heart and that’s the mission that I want is that we become a place where every kid matters— no matter what.”
With COVID-19, the organization wasn’t able to begin fundraising, but has held its first board meeting and received its nonprofit 501(c)3 status from the federal government.
Via said while the group is getting off the ground, she’d like to see parents hold what she calls “teen talks” and “kid konvos” with their children.
“Set a timer for 30 minutes, say this is you and me time, is there something you want to talk about? Is there something that happened that maybe you’re holding on to that you haven’t shared with anyone else,” she said. “We’re not going to stop kids from going through bad experiences; the only thing we can control is giving them a support person to talk to about it. Every kid deserves a support person.”
For more information about KIDsNPAjN, visit shorturl.at/aAHL8 or www.facebook.com/
kidsnpajn or email Via at billiev@kidsnpajn.com.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number is (800) 273-Talk.
