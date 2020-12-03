Evergreen Church Road Fire

No one was injured in a mid-day house fire on Sunday, Nov. 29, on Evergreen Church Road in Stanardsville. Units from Dyke, Ruckersville, Stanardsville, Earlysville and Barboursville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the blaze which destroyed the A-frame home. Crews from the Greene County Emergency Medical Services team were on hand and offered firefighters bottled water, as well. Virginia State Troopers and deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office also responded. The first call came into the 911 dispatch office at 12:13 p.m., according to Melissa Meador, director, Greene County Emergency Services. Sheriff Steve Smith said the cause of the blaze was still under investigation as of press time. To provide overhead coverage on Ruckersville’s ladder truck, crews utilized the water from the pond beside the home, as other firefighters utilized water from trucks and tankers.