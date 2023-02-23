Since 2018, the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District has been delivering a Bay Watershed Education and Training (BWET) grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This three-year grant has brought $250,000 into the District specifically to develop and deliver Meaningful Watershed Educational Experiences (MWEEs) for all sixth-grade students in the five County District and also provide professional development programs for all instructors. Environmental Literacy in the Piedmont grant objectives include interdisciplinary activities with English, Math and Art, instructing students in developing relevant investigative questions to apply the Scientific Method and learn how to assess their schoolyard habitat for potential adverse environmental impacts and opportunities for improvements. In addition to the opportunity for meaningful outdoor education, students are also given the opportunity to write Letters to the Editor and have them reviewed by local newspaper editors.

According to Dr. Brenda Walton, Principal of William Monroe Middle School, “As always, the program was a huge hit with our students and staff.” In addition, William Monroe Middle School sixth grade Science teacher Daniel Thomas said, “Thanks to CSWCD, I was able to watch as students transformed from book knowledge to hands-on excitement in field work. Having worked as a wildlife technician for many years, I still remember my love of science coming to life on field trips. Thanks to the hard work of Stephanie and her team, a new batch of scientific minds are expanded and I’m excited for their future!”

The initial year of the grant began with teacher professional development in June 2018, with follow-up training throughout the grant. In Fall 2019 the program was delivered to students in Madison, Greene and Rappahannock Counties. Planned events in Spring 2020 were cancelled due to the pandemic. For the 2020-2021 school year the grant was not delivered due to coronavirus. MWEEs returned with a blend on Zoom and in-person programming in Spring 2022. Environmental Literacy in the Piedmont occurred at Prospect Heights and Locust Grove Middle Schools in Orange County and William Wetsel Middle School in Madison. A total of 461 students participated in the program in Spring 2022.

As Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District enters its final year of the grant, it seeks temporary employees for the delivery of the program. This program pays $15 per hour plus mileage to deliver a watershed curriculum that includes already developed lessons. Minimum commitment is 4 days. Assistants are expected to be on location by 7:30am and complete the day at 3pm. Training will be provided. The program includes delivering a pre-test, Power Point presentations covering watershed overview perspectives, a virtual tour of the school’s watershed and introductions to chemical, physical and biological monitoring, a field day at Graves Mountain Lodge and a day back in the classroom for data follow up and a post test. The purpose of the program is to deliver quality instruction and hands-on action in addition to pre and post assessment.

Dates and locations are:

Prospect Heights program: April 10 (at Prospect Heights Middle School), April 11 (at Prospect Heights Middle School), April 12 (at Graves Mountain Lodge) and April 13 (at Prospect Heights Middle School)

Locust Grove program: April 10 (at Locust Grove Middle School), April 11 (at Locust Grove Middle School), April 14 (at Graves Mountain Lodge) and April 17 (at Locust Grove Middle School)

Interested parties should contact Stephanie DeNicola at stephanied@culpeperswcd.org. Background check will be conducted prior to training.

The Culpeper District was acknowledged as the first soil and water conservation district on the East Coast to be selected for this grant.