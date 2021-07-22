EMS leader honored by peers

Anderegg agreed, saying it usually takes between a year and 18 months to plan and start an emergency department.

“We had 180 days,” he said. “I think it really comes down to her—her drive and trust in me and her ability to funnel the monies, the ideas and being open-minded to how we could accomplish the goals.”

Dr. Perina said there were numerous reasons she nominated Meador.

“She’s extremely competent and a very quick learner. She’s not afraid to take the bull by the horns when that has to happen,” said Dr. Perina. “Not a lot of people have that skill set. And it was really her fortitude and knowledge base and willingness to tackle what was a seemingly insurmountable situation and make it happen.”

The Greene County Board of Supervisors needed to approve the creation of the new EMS department, but also allocate funding for its use. Supervisors approved using federal funds to build a new station that is under construction now.

In the short time from the board’s OK to the start of the service, Meador hired Anderegg and he started in August 2020. From there, the pair hired full- and part-time staff to run the two ambulances 24 hours a day, seven days a week.