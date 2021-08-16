EMS auxiliary program planned

At the time of the switch, Batten said, the county told the volunteers there would be a place for them in the new system, but he had not heard anything by last week when he put out the statement.

Batten said that while the county sought mutual aid from surrounding counties and the Pegasus medivac unit during the mid-July call, E-911 could have also sought help from volunteers if they’d been incorporated into the system by that point.

“What was missing from that day was specifically the ambulance, which means somebody to get one to them,” Batten said. “I was available that day. There was the possibility of 10 (certified) individuals who were on my roster as of Oct. 14 that could have responded. That’s not a guarantee from all 10, but that opens the potential that if volunteers were part of the system from the 14th we would have had access to the ambulances that were surrendered to the county at no cost and would have been able to get one of them and drive it to the scene.”

Melissa Meador, director of Greene County Emergency Services, said she absolutely intends to create a volunteer auxiliary for the department.