EMS auxiliary program planned

Former volunteer offers insight into how they might work best
Will the recently formed Greene County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) incorporate volunteers in the near future? That is the question posed in a Facebook post by a former volunteer with the Greene County Rescue Squad (GCRS) after he learned about a complaint made against the new department for improperly transferring a patient in July in a vehicle and not in an ambulance.
During the July call, both of the county’s ambulances were in the process of either transferring a patient to the hospital or returning from the hospital and could not get to the scene quickly enough. The director of emergency services and supervisor of EMS made the decision to take the patient in a county vehicle to meet a Greene County ambulance to transport the patient the remainder of the way to UVA Hospital.
“My statement was to inform the public of the volunteers’ current position,” said GCRS Capt. Scotty Batten. “As well as to advocate for the volunteers who still call me on a regular basis, wondering if they’ll ever get the chance to come back and do what they love.”
When the University of Virginia terminated its contract to provide ambulances for Greene in April 2020, the county created its own department to offer full-time paramedic-level coverage to residents, which went online on Oct. 14. The county staffs two ambulances 24/7. The rescue squad transferred all assets to the county and filed papers to dissolve with the State Corporation Commission in Richmond on Nov. 13. It won’t take effect, though, until the squad files its taxes, Batten said.
At the time of the switch, Batten said, the county told the volunteers there would be a place for them in the new system, but he had not heard anything by last week when he put out the statement.
Batten said that while the county sought mutual aid from surrounding counties and the Pegasus medivac unit during the mid-July call, E-911 could have also sought help from volunteers if they’d been incorporated into the system by that point.
“What was missing from that day was specifically the ambulance, which means somebody to get one to them,” Batten said. “I was available that day. There was the possibility of 10 (certified) individuals who were on my roster as of Oct. 14 that could have responded. That’s not a guarantee from all 10, but that opens the potential that if volunteers were part of the system from the 14th we would have had access to the ambulances that were surrendered to the county at no cost and would have been able to get one of them and drive it to the scene.”
Melissa Meador, director of Greene County Emergency Services, said she absolutely intends to create a volunteer auxiliary for the department.
“It’s been in the works,” she said last week. “The draft outline for the auxiliary program has been completed. The program itself is just about ready to go, but we are working through insurance right now because I want these volunteers to be covered just like our employees are in the event that they’re injured or—God forbid—there’s a line-of-duty death. It’s critical to the entire operation.”
Meador said the new auxiliary members will be held to the same standards as current employees with an application, interview, background check, driving transcript check, a probationary period and a release process.
“That’s all to protect the county as well as that individual,” Meador said. “We have a target date of Oct. 1 for the program to officially go online, but that is going to be dependent on insurance.”
Aaron Anderegg, Greene EMS supervisor, noted the department itself hasn’t been in operation for even a year at this point.
All three agreed having a volunteer system isn’t a final solution to the issue at hand.
“Reinstating volunteers is not the final solution, but that is more than what we’re providing,” Batten said. “I don’t think EMS will ever have the solution … we never know, it’s an unpredictable profession. We don’t know when someone is going to call 911.”
He said instead of staffing each ambulance as advanced life support, he’d like to see one ambulance be staffed with two basic life support providers who can take the more routine patients to the hospital. Additionally, he’d like to see the county staff a medic that isn’t assigned to an ambulance that can answer calls so that Meador and Anderegg—who both have administrative responsibilities too—don’t have to so often.
For more than 50 years, the GCRS provided rescue services to the county through volunteers.
“Volunteers are the heart of this county,” Batten said. “I’ve devoted my early adulthood to this county for the past seven years and I haven’t stopped and I’m not gonna stop. I transferred to the Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department after Oct. 14 and continue to serve, but this is a wrong-doing to our citizens. By not incorporating the volunteers, we’re not providing the highest level of service that we can as an emergency services industry.”
Anderegg said even if there had been someone to bring an ambulance on the day in question, there wasn’t time from the moment he and Meador arrived on the scene to the patient’s rapid decline and decision to leave.
“I can’t sit here and say that if we had our auxiliary that it would have changed anything we did that day,” Meador said. “It was a very serious and critical situation.”
All three want to see the county invest more funding into the EMS department.
“We did make a request to the (Board of Supervisors) for six additional staff members. We were approved one and that position doesn’t come online until Oct. 1,” she said. “An auxiliary program isn’t going to change my approach to staffing.”
Anderegg agreed.
“It’s not as dependable,” he said. “Even though the requirements will be there I think because it is volunteers you can’t always hold them to staffing. We’re guaranteeing the county that we’re going to staff a certain amount.”
He added that he’d like to see the county staffing four ambulances 24/7, but even then that fifth person who has an emergency will still have to wait.
Dwindling volunteer numbers affected the staffing in Greene County in recent years as the county had to adjust its contract with UVA several times to guarantee staffing of ambulances. The three volunteer fire departments have often said they need more resources—including volunteers.
“Volunteerism is a nationwide problem right now,” Meador said. “It’s not just Greene County, it’s across the board. What people can do is support our current public safety partners—if they have a volunteer program, get involved. You don’t have to run a fire truck. You don’t have to run on an ambulance. But somebody can help with PR events, training events, education, and those types of things. Yes, we are always in need of people to actually handle emergency response, but also a multitude of other stuff.”
Batten said he’d like to see the county spend more for all aspects of public safety, including the sheriff’s office and the fire departments.