Emotion-laden 3-day trial ends in guilty verdict

After Consolvo’s summation, it was time for Galanides to deliver the closing argument for the defense, and it was clear from the beginning that he had a different approach.

Galanides walked calmly before the gallery, where the jurors were seated due to courthouse COVID-19 precautions, and placed a piece of paper up on a glass barrier around the witness stand, making an improvised easel.

“I want to say first that I have nothing but respect for law enforcement. They have a tough job,” he said, calmly. His voice was thoughtful; his words were precise. Galanides wordlessly drew a rectangle and a circle. “But they’re trying to make a square peg fit in a circular hole, here. That’s why this isn’t making sense. Because they want so badly to make it work, and it’s never going to. Square peg, round hole.

Galanides spent almost an hour talking to the jury, circling back to his analogy after every point he made.