Educators honored for their exemplary service

Baker has been a functional skills instructional assistant with the county for 26 years and works at the middle school. Additionally, she works with students outside of school through the Youth Development Council, helps with Vacation Bible School in the summer for her church, and volunteers her time for the local food pantry, according to Paladino.

“Mrs. Baker is a compassionate and patient member of our middle school family,” said WMMS Assistant Principal Karin Graham. “In her years here, she works closely with students to support their needs in a loving but firm manner. She ensures that her students know she loves them through her actions and words. Mrs. Baker is an essential member of the functional classroom and is appreciated greatly not only by the students but also by the teachers she works with.”

According to one colleague’s nomination, “Ms. Baker’s knowledge and passion for her students is astounding. She goes above and beyond and gives them the love and structure needed to have success later in life. I’m so blessed to have her in my classroom and have learned so much from her.”

Another colleague said, “There has not been a challenge Ms. Baker has walked away from or a day she does not give 110%. She is a true model for every student, teacher and staff member in our building.”