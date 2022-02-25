Educators fight Gov.’s tip line

There’s an old school yard saying, “snitches get stitches,” but not according to the governor.

Last month, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made an appearance on The John Fredericks Show touting his Day One agenda priorities, which include nine executive orders and two executive directives made on his first day in office. The first executive order, Executive Order #1, focuses on “restoring excellence in education by ending the use of divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory, in public education.” During the radio interview he casually revealed a new email tip line for parents to use to report instances where they feel their rights are being violated, their children aren’t being respected and where there are divisive practices in schools.

Youngkin said the reports will be used to gain insight into what is happening at the school level as the state continues to work to reestablish excellence in Virginia’s education system. So far the governor has failed to state exactly how the tip line will be managed, mentioning only that administration will catalogue emails to ensure they’re rooting out the issues. He’s also fighting against public records requests for copies of the emails submitted to the tip line, claiming the records are exempt as working papers and correspondence of the governor’s office.

Several education organizations are hitting back at the governor’s tip line. The Virginia Association of School Superintendents (VASS), Virginia Parent Teacher Association (VA PTA), Virginia Education Association (VEA), Virginia Association of Elementary School Principals (VAESP), Virginia Association of Colleges and Teacher Educators (VACTE), Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (VASCD), Virginia Counselors Association (VCA) and Virginia Professors of Educational Leadership (VPEL) issued a joint letter last week requesting the governor to immediately shut down the tip line and rescind Executive Order #1.

The organizations say the tip line has proven to be divisive and “will impede parent-to-school collaboration and undermine factors educators know contribute to student success including having high-quality teachers in classrooms.” The signing organizations agree with the sentiment Executive Order #1 that “we must equip our teachers to teach our students the entirety of our history—both good and bad,” but say the state curriculum has been vetted through a thoughtful and inclusive process and already meets the definition of non-divisive.

Parents already have a place in the school system, the organizations state, noting principals and staff work directly with parents to address unique concerns of students and parents serve as volunteers, strategic planning team and advisory committee members and are able to access school quality profiles to monitor the quality of education in their schools and seek improvements. The organizations request the governor and all policymakers to refocus their efforts on nurturing and supporting the collaborative partnerships that already exist between parents and schools.

In the wake of vast public criticism over the tip line, including from Saturday Night Live, Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter tweeted that the tip line is meant to be a “resource for parents, teachers and students to relay questions/concerns” and the governor “was elected to serve all Virginians and has utilized a customary constituent service to hear from Virginians.”

