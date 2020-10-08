EDA completes first round of CARES grants; applications are currently being accepted for the second round

Twenty-seven Greene County small businesses received CARES Business Relief Grants through the Greene County Economic Development Authority (EDA) in the first grant period, according to chair James Tsikerdanos.
He said $206,563 has been awarded to Greene County businesses.
Businesses will have a second chance to apply for the grants from Oct. 5-Nov. 2.
The $300,000 was allocated by the Greene County Board of Supervisors from federal CARES Act funds received earlier this year to be administered as grants to small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The program is administered through the EDA with assistance from the Community Investment Collaborative, Tsikerdanos said. The first period ran from July 29-Aug. 26 and there were 38 completed applications with 27 approved for grants.
“Grant recipients were required to meet several criteria to be considered for grants, most notably to prove a minimum gross profit loss of 25% from March to June when compared to the prior year,” Tsikerdanos said in a press release. “At the September 2020 meeting, the EDA approved a second round of grants to be issued using the balance of the funds remaining. The EDA elected to observe the same criteria as before with slight modification to allow businesses who are not required to have business licenses per the Greene County Commissioner of Revenue to apply,” such as farmers who are doing enough business but not required by the state to have a license.
Tsikerdanos told the Board of Supervisors on Sept. 8 that the EDA chose the financial loss as a criterion to “prove that there was a loss of revenue from the year prior to the time during COVID-19.”
Other criteria included: business license in Greene and no delinquent taxes prior to March 1.
“The delinquent tax status was a very minor set of disqualifiers. People disqualified for delinquent taxes that were delinquent prior to March 1. So if you’re delinquent for taxes during COVID that was a different story,” Tsikerdanos told supervisors.
Businesses who either received a grant or were denied may not apply for the second round of grants, Tsikerdanos said.
“The CIC has been amazing to work with. They’ve done tremendous work, they’ve been very responsive and they’ve been working tirelessly with every applicant, doing everything that they can,” he said. “I want to thank the board and the county so much for giving us this money, giving us an opportunity to give this out to all the businesses here that applied in Greene, as well as my EDA board members and the Community Investment Collaborative.”
For those businesses interested in applying for a business relief grant, visit https://forms.gle/ghJU2A7NAYfrD18n6.
