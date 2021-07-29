EDA approves funds for STAR program

“For anyone that has been involved in these kinds of grants, you should know that it is a painstaking process of working with DHCD [the Department of Housing and Community Development], VDOT [Virginia Department of Transportation] or the Virginia Main Street Program, who take a great deal of care to add oversight of every step that you make along the way,” said Don Pamenter, president of STAR. “So, please rest assured that every grant has been seen, watched over, audited and checked before we go out for bidding.”

“We were required by VDOT to hold a couple public hearings to show folks the details that Don was referring to on the streetscape (project),” said Roy Dye, executive director of STAR. “If people want to see the details and the cost estimates and so on—because we do have to keep that confidential from contractors—if folks want to arrange a meeting with me at the town hall, I’d be happy to share that information with anyone who would like to see it.”

In response to questions of what has been done by STAR, Pamenter referred to a handout which was distributed to meeting attendees listing all the projects funded in part by STAR since its inception in 2006.