The Earlysville man accused of driving a pickup truck into a pedestrian and leaving the victim lying in a ditch will soon get out of jail, after a Friday morning ruling.

With his mother, his employer and his victim in court to support the deal, 33-year-old Jesse Paul Morris was granted HEI, home electronic incarceration, at the conclusion of a 15-minute hearing in Albemarle County General District Court.

“You don’t want him to lose his kids,” said victim Doug Ford, who hobbled into court with his left foot in an orthopedic boot and his left arm bound in a sling.

A 61-year-old immigration lawyer, Ford said he was roller-skiing shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 17 on Buffalo River Road when he was struck from behind. He suffered two broken ribs, a fractured scapula and ankle, and a broken elbow that required surgery. He spent three days and nights in a hospital.

Morris was arrested on Tuesday, more than six weeks after the incident.

Albemarle County court records show that Morris has two convictions for driving under the influence and one conviction for driving on an alcohol-suspended license. He allegedly told the arresting officer that he fled because he feared returning to jail.

“I felt so damn bad, and I don’t want to go away from my kids,” said Morris, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint also alleges how the collision occurred.

“On his f—king phone,” Morris allegedly admitted. “I never even seen the f—king dude.”

While Albemarle County police were initially called to the scene and retrieved a turn signal cover and other parts from a damaged vehicle, it was friends and neighbors who began circulating a surveillance image of a white and blue Ford F-150. The county issued its first press release on the matter six weeks after the incident.

“The community responded,” said Ford. “That’s how they found him.”

In court on Friday, a man who described himself as Morris’ employer of 10 years, Joseph Villa of Bricks and Stones Masonry, testified first. He said that Morris was a consistent mason plying the craft each weekday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Next up was Morris’ mother, Sandy Morris, who testified that she and her son live in adjacent houses and that she would drive her son to his masonry jobs. She said there would be no alcohol on either premises and went on to suggest that she would keep him away from the Ford F-150 and away from an additional vehicle titled in her son’s name.

“I have the keys,” said the mother. “They’ll be in my safe locked up.”

“His vehicle is being sold?” asked defense attorney Scott Goodman.

Sandy Morris answered that she decided to sell both vehicles “so there is no candy dangling in front of him.”

Retired Judge William D. Heatwole, presiding in court as a substitute, then approved the electronic incarceration with a ban on driving and on alcohol.

“It’s up to you,” Heatwole told Jesse Morris, who appeared via video from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. “Do you understand?’

“Yes, sir,” he answered. “I understand.”

Jesse Morris is scheduled to return to court on May 11. He is charged with felony hit-and-run as well as driving with a alcohol-revoked license and using a cell phone while operating a vehicle.