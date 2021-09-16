Early voting begins Sept. 17; register to vote by Oct. 12

One of the interesting things about living in Virginia is that you have the ability to use your voice in an election every single year. On Nov. 2, voters in the commonwealth will choose a governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in the statewide elections. Locally, all of Greene County will choose a state delegate for the 58th district and voters in Midway and Stanardsville districts will choose a supervisor and school member. Our current questions-and-answers with candidates will begin running starting today with Midway District school board members.

Early voting begins Friday, Sept. 17, in the annex next to the Greene County Registrar’s Office in Stanardsville. That’s also the date that absentee ballots will begin to be mailed for those who have already requested one, according to Greene County Registrar Jennifer Lewis-Fowler.

Those voting absentee must have a witness signature for the vote to be counted. For those voting early in the annex, masks are, as of press time, optional. Lewis-Fowler said both could be subject to change.