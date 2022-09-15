Early voting begins next Friday, September 23, and some big changes have come to Greene County and the commonwealth as a whole.

Those planning to vote early will cast their ballots at the voter registrar’s office. Those voting on election day may have a different polling place than the last time they voted. Mailers were sent out earlier this year indicating the change of district and new polling places.

You can visit vote.virginia.gov to check the status of your registration. Those in the Ruckersville district will vote at the Holiday Inn Express. Those in the Stanardsville district and Town of Stanardsville precinct will vote at the PVCC Eugene Giuseppe Center. Those in the Swift Run precinct will go to the Technical Education Center. Those in the Dyke precinct will vote at the Dyke Fire Station. Those in the Midway district will vote at Ruckersville Elementary School.

Please note, if you voted in the primary earlier this year, your polling place for this election may be different as some of these buildings were not open due to HVAC issues during that time.

Additionally, Greene County is now part of the 7th congressional district, currently represented by Abigail Spanberger. On the ballot, incumbent Spanberger will be running against Yesli Vega. Also on the ballot, Kimberly Breeden Tate is running for Commissioner of Revenue.

A new law will also be taking effect on October 1 allowing same day voter registration in the state of Virginia. If you are unsure if or where you are registered to vote, that information can be looked up on vote.virginia.gov.

For more information on voter registration in Greene County, visit greenecountyva.gov/government/depts/voter-registration or call 434-985-5213. To learn more about Spanberger, visit abigailspanberger.com. To learn more about Vega, visit yeslivega.com.

For more information on the Greene County Democrats, visit greenedemocrats.org. For more information on the Greene County Republican Committee, visit gcrcgop.com.

If you are interested in writing a letter to the editor, 500 words or under, about the candidates or the election, email news@greene-news.com with your letter, name and address (your address will not be published).