Dyke man, 41, faces 14 child abuse charges

A Greene County man pleaded not guilty in Greene County Circuit Court on Monday, Nov. 29, to 14 charges in relation to allegedly harming his toddler daughter earlier this year.

Walter Ray Jenkins, 41, of Dyke, is facing seven charges of felony child abuse, six counts of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of malicious wounding, according to court records.

Aggravated malicious wounding is a Class 2 felony in Virginia and punished by a minimum of 20 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 per charge.

Malicious wounding is a Class 3 felony in Virginia and punishable by a minimum of five years and no more than 20 years in prison and up to a $100,000 fine per charge.

Child abuse with serious injury is a Class 4 felony in Virginia and punishable by a minimum of two years and a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 per charge.

The alleged crimes were said to have occurred in January and May 2021, putting the victim between 11 and 15 months old.