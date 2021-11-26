Dyke Fire Company hosts ATV safety training

Dyke Volunteer Fire Company and Chesterfield Insurers hosted an ATV/UTV safety course for emergency response personnel in the county Nov. 20 and 21. In rural areas, these common recreational vehicles can be utilized to transport firefighting equipment, patients or personnel to and from hard-to-reach areas, according to Training Specialist Rick Talley.
“What we’re teaching these folks is the basic operations of ATVs and UTVs in an emergency services environment,” Talley said. “There’s tons of uses for them: ground search and rescue—this time of year you’ve got hunters, you’ve got hikers; this is becoming a scenic byway area, so you’re gonna have more folks here mountain biking … so getting our people to them and being able to safely bring those folks back, these pieces of equipment are great. I applaud departments that have them … and when the folks are trained, they’re a great asset.
An ATV (all-terrain vehicle) is also known as a “four-wheeler” and is meant for single riders, while an UTV (utility task vehicle) tends to be larger and seats two to four passengers—they are also called “side by sides” or “dune buggies,” though those used for work often have a cargo bed in the rear rather than additional seating.
“The purpose of this training is because of the mountains,” said Richard Herring, who volunteered the use of his farm for the field training. “There are places that you can’t get a rescue squad in … so you use the four-wheelers to get to them and then you take the side-by-sides for transport.”
Members of Dyke and Stanardsville Volunteer Fire departments and Greene County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) practiced navigating through or over obstacles, safely transporting patients through rough terrain and hilly areas, use of trailers and more.
Dyke Fire house is always looking for enthusiastic and knowledgeable volunteers to join its squad to help keep Greene County safe. For more information, contact Richard Herring at richardhhe@aol.com or call (434) 985-3711.