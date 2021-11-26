Dyke Fire Company hosts ATV safety training

Dyke Volunteer Fire Company and Chesterfield Insurers hosted an ATV/UTV safety course for emergency response personnel in the county Nov. 20 and 21. In rural areas, these common recreational vehicles can be utilized to transport firefighting equipment, patients or personnel to and from hard-to-reach areas, according to Training Specialist Rick Talley.

“What we’re teaching these folks is the basic operations of ATVs and UTVs in an emergency services environment,” Talley said. “There’s tons of uses for them: ground search and rescue—this time of year you’ve got hunters, you’ve got hikers; this is becoming a scenic byway area, so you’re gonna have more folks here mountain biking … so getting our people to them and being able to safely bring those folks back, these pieces of equipment are great. I applaud departments that have them … and when the folks are trained, they’re a great asset.

An ATV (all-terrain vehicle) is also known as a “four-wheeler” and is meant for single riders, while an UTV (utility task vehicle) tends to be larger and seats two to four passengers—they are also called “side by sides” or “dune buggies,” though those used for work often have a cargo bed in the rear rather than additional seating.