DOZEN: Jo Ann Woods helps her kindergartners though pandemic after having had COVID

Greene County Public Schools started in-person classes Sept. 8, and elementary students had the option to go to school five days a week. Woods said she was apprehensive about teaching in-person, but ultimately, it was the right thing to do in a rural county where internet access isn’t available everywhere.

During her hospital stay, when doctors didn’t think she would survive, Woods said her students helped boost her spirits and she thought about how she would get them to wear a mask when she returned. She even wrote them a song on the small sticky notes she had in her purse about wearing masks and social distancing.

“When I was laying in that hospital and I was just like, if I could just make a difference one more time,” she said.

At school, she’s worked to make sure her students understand the new COVID precautions and protocols. She taught the students the song, which they learned in one day, and later sang for the staff at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital (who helped her recover) and at other hospitals.

“ABC, 123/We wear our masks/to be COVID-free,” opens the song.

Danielle Alicea, principal at Nathanael Greene, said that Woods’ experience with COVID is a good reminder to the school community about why the mitigation measures are important.