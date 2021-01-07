DOZEN: Health district shifted gears, staffed up to fight COVID

“I don’t think it’s any exaggeration that [the health district’s] incredible efforts over this last year saved lives,” he said. “... If there’s anything that this pandemic has shown us is that we cannot take for granted public health and safety.”

The community’s compliance with those measures, along with the health district’s broader efforts to curtail spread of the virus, helped keep the medical center from becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, Sifri said.

“This is a community that has flattened the curve,” he said. “We are in the next wave of this pandemic, and we understand that we still have some difficult times ahead of us, but the health department has helped see us through this so far.”

During the pandemic, the health district and medical center have worked together to quickly contain potential hotspots at long-term care facilities and to assist groups of people who are vulnerable to the virus.

Their level of communication and collaboration “doesn’t happen everywhere,” Sifri said.

Albemarle County Executive Jeff Richardson said the district is serving as a hub for the region, so different localities and agencies can be on the same page.