Dogs follow their noses to help farmers fight pests

Dogs have been by humans’ sides for more than 15,000 years and we’re still learning about all they can do. From sniffing out illnesses in humans to finding contraband at the airport, a canine’s nose knows.

Farmers have long relied on dogs to help with their work—from guarding livestock to herding animals where the farmer needs them to go. And researchers at Virginia Tech are now working to see if dogs can help farmers sniff out invasive pests and diseases that threaten crops.

“We know dogs are really incredible scent detectors,” said Dr. Erica Feuerbacher, assistant professor and director of the Applied Animal Behavior and Welfare Lab at Virginia Tech. “One of the things we hope is if we’re successful we can train companion animals up to a level where they are beneficial in the sense that they’re detecting diseases earlier than a human observer could or if they’re detecting them faster—speeding through plots of land more quickly than a human could—then we could look to some of these rural communities that are underserved to capitalize on some of the farm dogs already living with their owners.”

This is the first project of its kind in Virginia and the goal is to hone a canine’s skills to detect agricultural pests.

Feuerbacher and her research lab are starting with the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect that’s a danger to ornamental plants, grapes, fruit and other crops. Blacksburg is not infected with the spotted lanternfly so the team had to get eggs from Winchester and kill them for use in exposing the dogs to the scent.