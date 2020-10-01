Discarded mail-in ballots were found beside Dundee Road

When Jimmy Henshaw woke up last Friday the last thing he thought he’d be doing is speaking to Virginia State Police about items found on his property: discarded mail-in ballots.

“I saw on the news this morning about the ballots found in Pennsylvania,” Henshaw said. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Pennsylvania reported there were nine discarded ballots found in Luzerne County.

Around 11:30 a.m. as he started to do some work around his property off Dundee Road in Ruckersville when he noticed paper trash strewn about on one section.

“It’s not unusual for people to throw trash here,” he said as showed a Dunkin Donuts bag with a Wendy’s fry container he found, as well. “I noticed that one of the envelopes was the official return envelope to the registrar’s office.”

Once he began picking up all the strewn pieces of a paper there were actually two ballots and the one from Ruckersville was outside of the envelope entirely. The other was from someone in Barboursville. Both envelopes had stamps on them but there were no post office marks on them. Additionally, there was a card from a Stanardsville address and a Visa bill payment sheet—both out of opened envelopes.