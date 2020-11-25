Despite COVID, wheels of government have continued to turn

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we do things, including the business of local government. Despite COVID-19, departments in Greene have had to adapt to be sure that county government keeps moving forward.
The Greene County Planning and Zoning Department is one of the busiest offices in the county as it reviews applications for property development, new construction, signs, certifications and property divisions—among other things.
“In the beginning we closed our doors and stopped letting the public come into direct contact with our staff,” said Deputy Planning Director Stephanie Golon. “We moved the paperwork to the entrance and added a dropbox to put the applications in. We’re still here to serve the citizens and they’re able to submit online and pay online, as well.”
The department also inspects and enforces the requirements and regulations throughout construction processes. Golon said the inspectors have still had to be in public, visiting construction sites to do inspections, while practicing safety precautions.
“We’re still reviewing our public applications and having public hearings at the Planning Commission,” Golon said. “We’ve remained busy, all of our staff is doing their duties, just in a different way; we’re approaching it in a different way. But I miss the public. Once you’ve been here as long as we have the public starts feeling like our friends and family.”
Greene County Board of Supervisors Chairman and Stanardsville Supervisor Bill Martin agreed.
“I regret that our Board of Supervisors and many other public meetings have needed to function virtually since March,” Martin said. “This is not an optimal way to run local government. We miss the face-to-face contact with Greene County residents, but virtual meetings are important for everyone’s safety and comfort and have permitted the wheels of government to continue to roll.”
Martin said he’s enjoyed the fact that many residents do participate in the virtual meetings—either by computer or telephone—and the county does accept public comment via email that they read into the record during the public hearings.
Greene County Admin-istrator Mark Taylor said the county staff has done a good job of pulling together.
“We have a fantastic team,” Taylor said. “That is, in a lot of ways, victory over fear. It was realized early on that our services are essential to the function of the community and we stayed at it. We’ve been very, very blessed to maintain operability, maintain services and not have an invasion of the virus in our workplace.”
Taylor said the online platform Zoom is the “right blessing at the right time” as it’s made it possible for boards and departments to continue the work of the public.
“Understanding early on the potential of the Continuity of Government Act which enabled the board to pass an ordinance to function virtually,” Taylor said. “It created a way forward for us to use technology and encourage continuing participation. We’ve tried hard to maintain community outreach and
community awareness and continue our operations and to continue them with the highest level of transparency possible.”
Greene has received two tranches of money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27.
In mid-April, the Greene County Board of Supervisors submitted a letter to Congress asking for more assistance for localities.
“As far as I know, the Greene County Board of Supervisors was the first local government in Virginia to go on record by appeal to both the federal government and the commonwealth of Virginia for direct assistance to alleviate the negative effects of the COVID-19 emergency,” Martin said. “I am grateful for the state and federal resources that came to county administration and Greene County Public Schools to help us mitigate the negative effects of this emergency.”
Taylor said he’s especially proud of the staff at the county’s solid waste facility for their work throughout this pandemic.
“During the stay-at-home order many were taking trash to the transfer station because they were cleaning up or it was a big trip out for people,” Taylor said. “The solid waste transfer folks have exposure to a germier environment every day of the year, even before COVID. Once you add COVID to the mix, there’s just that much more. They’ve done a terrific job.”
Martin said he’s impressed with how Greene County Public Schools have handled the pandemic.
“I am in awe of them and find it all very inspiring,” Martin said. “I’m proud of how well our Greene County team has performed and I know that they will remain vigilant as we continue to move through this difficult time.”
For more information, visit greenecountyva.gov.
