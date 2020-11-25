Despite COVID, wheels of government have continued to turn

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we do things, including the business of local government. Despite COVID-19, departments in Greene have had to adapt to be sure that county government keeps moving forward.

The Greene County Planning and Zoning Department is one of the busiest offices in the county as it reviews applications for property development, new construction, signs, certifications and property divisions—among other things.

“In the beginning we closed our doors and stopped letting the public come into direct contact with our staff,” said Deputy Planning Director Stephanie Golon. “We moved the paperwork to the entrance and added a dropbox to put the applications in. We’re still here to serve the citizens and they’re able to submit online and pay online, as well.”

The department also inspects and enforces the requirements and regulations throughout construction processes. Golon said the inspectors have still had to be in public, visiting construction sites to do inspections, while practicing safety precautions.