Attorneys representing two of the defendants charged in the death of mental patient Irvo N. Otieno filed court motions Monday asking a judge to bar the public release of any evidence in the case — including a hospital security video that shows the events leading to Otieno’s death.

If granted, Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill would be prohibited from releasing the hospital video that she said shows how the seven Henrico sheriff deputies and three hospital employees from Central State Hospital held down Otieno for 12 minutes before he died of asphyxiation. The 10 defendants were charged last week with second-degree murder.

The deputies made their first court appearances last week. The hospital workers were to make their first appearances Tuesday, as Baskervill will ask a Dinwiddie grand jury to indict all 10 defendants.

Baskervill had announced last week that she would release the video.

In an emotional press conference last week, Otieno’s family, after watching the video, said the footage showed how the 28-year-old was “tortured,” describing how deputies and hospital staff piled on top of him. But the defense lawyers said they haven’t yet viewed the video and argued that its release would unfairly prejudice the case against their clients.

‘A substantial likelihood of interfering’

The motions to bar the tape and other evidence from being released publicly were filed by Edward Riley IV, who is representing Henrico Deputy Kaiyell Sanders, and attorneys Emilee Hasbrouck and Doug Ramseur, who is representing Central State Hospital technician Wavie Jones.

Hasbrouck and Ramseur’s motion also seeks to bar Baskervill from publicly commenting on the case outside of the courtroom.

“This case has received significant media attention throughout the country,” Hasbrouck wrote. “The allegations against Mr. Jones have appeared in print newspapers, in online publications, on the radio, in podcasts, on television news programs and on various social media platforms.”

Referring to Baskervill’s public remarks that she intends to release the video, Hasbrouck noted in her motion that a rule of professional conduct by the Virginia State Bar prohibit attorneys associated with the prosecution or the defense of a criminal matter from making or participating in any “extrajudicial statement....disseminated by means of public communication that the lawyer knows, or should know, will have a substantial likelihood of interfering with the fairness of the trial by a jury.”

Hasbrouck also noted that on March 16 Baskervill herself stated that she would not be able to release the video so as to “maintain the integrity of the criminal justice process at this point.”

“The release of the video, or any other evidence derived through the investigation of this charge such as an autopsy report or its findings, would surely constitute an extrajudicial statement that would have the substantial likelihood of interfering with the fairness of a trial by jury,” Riley said in his motion.

Physical evidence also subject of motion

In a separate motion, Riley asked the court to preserve all physical evidence in the case — specifically Otieno’s body — so that an autopsy can be conducted independent of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“Without a order from this Honorable Court ordering the preservation of the physical evidence, namely the body of Irvo N. Otieno, the defendant will be unjustly deprived of his ability to inspect the physical evidence through an independent autopsy,” Riley said.

Otieno family attorneys Benjamin Crump and Mark Krudys could not be immediately reached for comment on the motions from the defense lawyers.

Otieno, 28, who had a history of mental health problems, died March 6 at Central State Hospital after being transferred to the facility from the Henrico Jail by county deputies. His mother, Caroline Ouko, said her son experienced a mental health crisis on Friday, March 3, and Henrico police that day took him to Parham Doctors’ Hospital under an emergency protective order.

While there, police said he became “physically assaultive” with officers, and he was charged with several offenses. He was taken to Henrico Jail later that day, and remained there over the weekend — apparently without his medications. After appearing in Henrico General District Court on Monday, March 6, he was taken to Central State Hospital where he died.

His family has maintained that he should have been taken for psychiatric treatment in the first place, and not to a jail.

The seven deputies and three hospital employees were initially charged under a “criminal information,” a formal charging document that is issued without any oversight or review by a magistrate, a judge or grand jury to determine whether there is probable cause for a crime.

Baskervill declined to comment on the motions filed Monday.