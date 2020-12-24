Death ruled a homicide

Juvenile arrested in connection to shooting death

A Greene County juvenile has been charged with murder in the second degree in the shooting death of a Charlottesville woman, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest was announced by the sheriff’s office on Monday, Dec. 21.

“Through the course of an extensive investigation, an arrest has been made in reference to the shooting that occurred on Dec. 1,” the release stated.

Sara Hammond, 21, died by an apparent gunshot wound in Greene County on Tuesday, Dec.1, according to the sheriff’s office and victim’s family.

The call for emergency medical service was dispatched at approximately 12:15 a.m. to the home in the 7000 block of Celt Road.

Sheriff Steve Smith said he’s not able to offer specifics on the juvenile at his time other than he’s also been charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The juvenile is being held at Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is Greene’s second homicide in two years.

