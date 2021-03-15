David Totten pleads guilty for crimes against minors

Additionally, as a registered sexual offender, Totten is prohibited from entering school property during school hours or during the hours of school-related or sponsored activities. He is also prohibited from any contact with unrelated minors for the rest of his life and can have no contact with the victims or their families.

Violations of any of the conditions of his probation during the rest of his life could result in further incarceration, including up to the remaining 99 years of his sentence.

There were two written victim impact statements submitted to the court by the prosecution that were not read aloud and were immediately sealed after the hearing.

“I want to thank the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Greene County Victim Witness Program for their hard work on this case,” said Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Morgane Harper. “I hope that this sentence will provide the victims with closure and healing, as well as protect our community.”

Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney Edwin Consolvo agreed.