Dad in child abuse case denied bond

A judge in Greene County denied bond on Tuesday, June 22, to the father charged with allegedly abusing his toddler.
Greene County Com-monwealth’s Attorney Edwin Consolvo told Greene County Circuit Court Judge Claude Worrell Jr. that he strongly opposed bond for Walter Ray Jenkins, of Dyke.
“This is a 15-month-old child who already had some developmental issues due to a difficult birth,” Consolvo said. “She has multiple fractures—some old and healing and some new.”
The baby was born premature at 24 weeks in February 2020, when her mother died of an aneurism and the doctors performed a caesarian delivery. She remained in the hospital for roughly six months before being allowed to come home last summer.
Consolvo said Jenkins, who had four other daughters at home when the baby was injured in late May, would allegedly hyperextend the baby’s arms as she used a walker, raising it above her head. Consolvo told the court that when admitted to the emergency room, the baby had a bilateral bucket fracture (corner fracture) to her femur, which according to the National Institutes of Health is indicative of non-accidental trauma to the patient. Consolvo also said she had bruises on her back, chest and one on her groin, blisters on her fingertips as if something hot had been applied to them and a subdural hematoma that is “indicative of ‘Shaken Baby Syndrome’.”
The prosecution also said he anticipates additional charges against Jenkins at the August grand jury term day. He said witnesses have told his office that Jenkins allegedly used the baby “as a bowling pin, rolling balls at her” and laughing when she’d be knocked down. Consolvo also alleged that Jenkins would bite the baby’s ears until she cried.
The day before 911 was called, Consolvo said the kids left for school and the baby was fine, but when they came home that day, the baby was very lethargic. Medics were called the following day—a Saturday—after Jenkins returned from work and allegedly was feeding her and she stopped breathing.
“He is too dangerous to be let out,” Consolvo said.
Christopher Graham, Jenkins’ court appointed attorney, said Jenkins had attempted to perform CPR on the baby when she stopped breathing.
“I’ve encountered these cases before and there can be other explanations for the injury,” Graham said. He added that Jenkins “flatly denies” any abuse.
Jenkins’ father, Ray Vernon Jenkins, testified that he lives with his son and the family has roots in Central Virginia.
“It’s just me and him right now,” the elder Jenkins said. “All the children are gone right now.”
Ray Jenkins said his son had not been in trouble before and if released that he would call the authorities if Walter violated any conditions for bond imposed by the court.
“He is not a danger to the community or himself,” Graham said. “He has a place to live and a job.”
Consolvo rebutted that while some injuries could have been caused by CPR—such as bruising on the baby’s back and check—that it doesn’t “explain the burns, biting or using a child as a target. He just cannot be let out.”
Judge Worrell told Jenkins there are two things the court considers when deciding bail: “whether you will show up for trial” and “whether you will obey the law and do what you’re supposed to.” Judge Worrell noted he had not heard any evidence that Jenkins would be a no-show for trial but ordered that he remain held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County until the trial.
A two-day trial has been set for Oct. 20-21 in Greene County Circuit Court.