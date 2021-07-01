Dad in child abuse case denied bond

The baby was born premature at 24 weeks in February 2020, when her mother died of an aneurism and the doctors performed a caesarian delivery. She remained in the hospital for roughly six months before being allowed to come home last summer.

Consolvo said Jenkins, who had four other daughters at home when the baby was injured in late May, would allegedly hyperextend the baby’s arms as she used a walker, raising it above her head. Consolvo told the court that when admitted to the emergency room, the baby had a bilateral bucket fracture (corner fracture) to her femur, which according to the National Institutes of Health is indicative of non-accidental trauma to the patient. Consolvo also said she had bruises on her back, chest and one on her groin, blisters on her fingertips as if something hot had been applied to them and a subdural hematoma that is “indicative of ‘Shaken Baby Syndrome’.”