Dad charged with alleged child abuse, malicious wounding

A Greene County man made his first appearance in Greene County Circuit Court on Monday, June 21, after a grand jury handed down two indictments last week.

Walter Ray Jenkins, of Dyke, was arrested on Tuesday, June 15, and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and felony child abuse and neglect, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 29, the sheriff’s department, along with Greene County Emergency Medical Services and volunteer fire departments, responded to a residence in the southwestern part of the county for a medical emergency and found a wounded child.

Jenkins’ fiancee, Lisa Peyton, passed away at 24 months pregnant in February 2020 due to a brain aneurysm, according to family, leaving behind six girls under the age of 16. The hospital was able to deliver baby Bryn, though she remained in the neonatal care unit for months before being allowed go home, according a former caregiver.

It was Bryn, according to the caregiver, who was allegedly wounded and abused by Jenkins. As of press time she was still in the hospital. She added that the other children have been placed with other families.