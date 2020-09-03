CVRJ has first positive cases of COVID-19

Central Virginia Regional Jail (CVRJ) in Orange County had its first positive test for COVID-19 last week. CVRJ houses inmates for Greene, Fluvanna, Madison, Louisa and Orange counties.

An inmate tested positive and was quarantined before being released for time served. Superintendent Frank Dyer said the inmate was within a week of their scheduled release date.

Following the positive test, 30 other inmates were tested, along with three staff members, who had been considered exposed to the virus. One inmate's test came back positive. That inmate has been placed in a negative pressure room in the jail's medical area. The remaining inmates believed to have been exposed have been quarantined and will remain quarantined until there is a 14-day stretch with no positive test results and no symptoms consistent with the illness, Dyer said.

Both positive cases were from the same housing area. Inmates coming into the jail are placed in an intake area for 14 days before being released into the jail population. Dyer said he isn't sure how the first inmate was exposed to the virus.

Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said once a case is introduced into a congregate setting like a workplace or jail, it's difficult to control the spread. He encouraged people to remember the three "W's": wash your hands often; watch your distance from others; and wear a mask when you can't.

Kartchner also reiterated the importance of quarantining while awaiting test results. Last Friday he issued a newsflash at the beginning of his weekly update to remind those who have been tested to stay home until their results come back. He said there are few things more frustrating for the health department than to follow up on a positive lab result to find out the person is at work or school while the test is pending.