Arecent University of Mary Washington graduate from Culpeper has filed as a Democrat to run against the Republican three-term incumbent in the November election for Virginia state Senate District 28.

Jason Ford, at age 24, would be the youngest person to appear on a state senate general election in the common era, according to a twitter post last week by 90For90, a Virginia voter registration program.

“Va. history will be made by the (D) candidate who just filed for new SD 28, including areas of Fauquier & Spotsylvania counties, & all of Culpeper, Orange, Greene, Madison, & Rappahannock counties,” according to a May 8 post.

“SD 28 is drawn to favor the election of a Republican,” the according to 90For90, citing Virginia Public Access Project.

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania,56, has represented the area since 2012 when in the previous year he ousted Edd Houck, a popular area Democrat who served nearly 20 years in the General Assembly. Reeves is a retired narcotics detective and Army veteran who is an insurance broker.

Ford is a 2016 graduate of Culpeper County High School where he excelled in sports such as track and basketball as well as academically.

He studied political science in college and was student government president for a year during the early years of COVID.

Ford currently works a center manager for Rappahannock Goodwill Industries and is a familiar face of late at local job fairs. He is active with the local NAACP and Culpeper Democratic Committee, and worked as a field organizer for Spanberger for Congress.

“I decided to run for state senate at this point in time because I wanted to provide the voters in the 28th District with another option,” Ford said in a statement to the Star-Exponent.

“In a democracy, we have the freedom to choose our elected representatives. I believe that not presenting candidates who captured the full range of values’ citizens may have across the district was a disservice. My decision to enter was made with those voters in mind, to provide people a choice.”

Ford said his top three priorities in the race center around increasing educational access, opportunity and funding.

“Supporting a stronger economy for Virginians in the coming years, and obtaining the necessary resources for community-based healthcare providers to continue serving those who are in need,” he said.

According to his Linkedin profile, Ford was a Virginia General Assembly intern in 2020 for McGuireWoods Consulting and a Culpeper Walmart associate as a teen.

Tawana Campbell, a small businesswoman from Spotsylvania, and Elizabeth Melson, a mom and advocate from Flint Hill, have announced they will run as independents in the November state senate election for newly drawn District 28.