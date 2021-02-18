Creekside gets OK to start early

Board of Supervisors approves proffer updates

The Greene County Board of Supervisors Feb. 9 unanimously approved a proffer amendment to allow Creekside and the Village at Preddy Creek to begin the construction process.

The Greene County Planning Commission Jan. 20 recommended approval, by a vote of 4-1.

Creekside and the Village at Preddy Creek were approved for 580 townhouse units and 600 single-family homes on 402 acres in March 2012 by a 3-2 vote. One of the reasons the development has yet to be built is the requirement to build a connector road between U.S. Route 29 and Preddy Creek Road near Autumn Oaks Lane.

The construction of the connector road, however, has been taken over by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and is slated to be finished in 2023, so Greene CD Inc. asked to begin construction before the road is completed.

No one spoke during the public hearing, but two emails were read into the record, both against the approval of the amendment.

According to state code, proffers are voluntary for a builder and a locality may not ask for something or negotiate with a developer on proffers—they can only either approve or deny them.