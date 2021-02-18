Creekside gets OK to start early

Board of Supervisors approves proffer updates
The Greene County Board of Supervisors Feb. 9 unanimously approved a proffer amendment to allow Creekside and the Village at Preddy Creek to begin the construction process.
The Greene County Planning Commission Jan. 20 recommended approval, by a vote of 4-1.
Creekside and the Village at Preddy Creek were approved for 580 townhouse units and 600 single-family homes on 402 acres in March 2012 by a 3-2 vote. One of the reasons the development has yet to be built is the requirement to build a connector road between U.S. Route 29 and Preddy Creek Road near Autumn Oaks Lane.
The construction of the connector road, however, has been taken over by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and is slated to be finished in 2023, so Greene CD Inc. asked to begin construction before the road is completed.
No one spoke during the public hearing, but two emails were read into the record, both against the approval of the amendment.
According to state code, proffers are voluntary for a builder and a locality may not ask for something or negotiate with a developer on proffers—they can only either approve or deny them.
“What we’re asking for tonight is to amend a few of the existing proffers that were approved back in 2012,” said Keith Lancaster with Southern Development. “As we assessed the existing project, we wanted to see how we could enhance the overall community—not just for this neighborhood but for all the residents of Greene County.”
Changes in the proffer agreement include the ability to substitute single-dwelling attached homes for some or all of the townhouses as long as they have a first-floor bedroom. In lieu of the building of the 670 Connector Road, Greene CD will donate at least 50 acres of land adjacent to Preddy Creek Park, build a public access trailhead and parking lot and build approximately 10,000 linear feet of trails along Cedar Run and Preddy Creek for the public to use. Additionally, the new proffers include $1,000 per townhouse built. Original approved proffers in 2012 also included $1,500 for the 380 single-family homes approved that were not by-right during the 2012 rezoning and that is not changing, according to county staff.
At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring asked when the 607 connector road was scheduled to be built and whether it’s a guarantee it will be constructed.
“The website has it listed as April 2022,” said Jim Frydl, director of planning and zoning administrator. “It’s on budget and designed and on schedule, according to the VDOT website. I’m not familiar with any SmartScale projects that have been canceled, but nothing in life is guaranteed.”
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman asked how many units were likely to be built per year.
“If the market’s going, I would guess 100, maybe 150,” Lancaster said. “It’s going to depend on the market.”
“But realistically, it’s going to take you somewhere between seven and 10 years to fully build out this complex, is that right?” Bowman asked.
Lancaster affirmed that estimate.
Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer asked how soon the project could be under construction and Lancaster said probably a couple of years due to permits, engineering and other submittals that would be required.
“So, one could logically conclude from that … it’ll take the developer a couple of years to even get started,” Martin said. “And the connector road will begin in April next year and I believe their website said it would be complete within the year 2023. If those assumptions hold, there’s not a real issue with having additional traffic out on Creekside before the connector road is completed. Is that a safe thing to say?”
“That is a fair statement, Mr. Chairman,” Frydl said.
Bowman motioned for approval of the proffer amendment, noting that the Ruckersville Area Committee expressed support of the project during the Jan. 26 supervisors’ meeting. Herring seconded.