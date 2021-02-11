COVID-19 vaccine: Harbor residents receive first doses in Greene

In addition to regular testing of residents and staff, all facility staff wears N95 masks and anyone entering the facility undergoes health screening and temperature checks.

“Given the communal living and the age and comorbidities that these people have, it would be devastating,” said Amber Ralls, executive director of the Renaissance facilities in Virginia. “We’ve been really fortunate that we haven’t had an outbreak but we’re just getting so close to the finish line. A year is a long time for them not to see their family—they’ve seen their family, but not to hug their family ... this is an emotional experience for us. This is the first step to them getting hugged a little more.”

Ralls says it has been a really difficult year for residents but that her staff have really stepped up to ensure they are receiving the very best care.