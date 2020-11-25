COVID-19 has hindered orgs

It’s been difficult for many nonprofits to fundraise this year
Coronavirus has stormed through the nation and is leaving a lot of destruction in its wake, including the loss of loved ones, isolation, mental health challenges and loss of employment. Even with some promising news of successful vaccine trials, the COVID-19 pandemic is not going to go away any time soon and the nonprofits in our region are starting to feel the strain; not only are the number of needs rising, but fundraising in 2020 has been a particular challenge.
Pam Morris, executive director of the Greene Care Clinic, said donations are down by about one-third. Maura Rodriguez, president of the Woman’s Club of Greene County, said the group’s fundraising is down by almost half. Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Company President Frank Crocker said the department mailed out its annual appeal letter in October—their biggest fundraiser of the year—but the donations are down by around $10,000 from where they were last year. The Greene Alliance of Church/Community Efforts (GRACE) lost income when its Another Time Around thrift store had to close during the stay-at-home order in the spring, according to director Doris Swenson. The Lions Club of Greene managed to get the Miss Greene Pageant held the first weekend of March right before everything was closed down, but it could not host its annual golf tournament fundraiser, said Stephanie Dowell. And the Greene County Historical Society has seen a marked decrease in funds, likely due to the months-long shutdown of the museum, said president Joann Powell.
Greene Care Clinic
The Greene Care Clinic has operated as a free clinic in Stanardsville since 2005 with a mission to provide healthcare to residents in Greene County who are uninsured and whose income is below 300% of the federal poverty level.
“We’re probably about 30% down in terms of receiving personal donations. Most of the free clinics across the state have definitely observed a decrease in personal donations,” Morris said. “And it’s a hard time to ask people for money because so many people have lost jobs and everyone is stressed.”
The clinic has incorporated different methods of receiving donations, including online raffles and participation through Facebook fundraising. Morris, who took over as executive director of the clinic in September 2019, said the clinic will participate in Facebook’s #GivingTuesday on Dec. 1. She would also like to create a Facebook auction if she has time.
Since March, appointments have been held via telephone, although they have begun some in-person appointments, Morris said. The pandemic has increased costs to the clinic for personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies—items that can be expensive and were not budgeted for.
“We’re being extremely careful—we have to be,” Morris said. “We’ve been really fortunate though that our core volunteer team has remained and we’ve actually gained some really great new volunteers.”
Morris said the clinic’s medical supply closet is open, which helps people in the community of any income level by supplying gently used durable medical equipment. Additionally, the clinic is accepting new patients, as well.
“I know there are a lot more people out there who are eligible,” Morris said.
There are many ways to donate to the clinic on its website at www.greenecareclinic.org. Greene Care Clinic is at 39 Stanard St. in Stanardsville. For more information, call (434) 985-7000 or visit www.facebook.com/greenecareclinic.
Woman’s Club
The Woman’s Club of Greene County wrapped up its 45th annual “Helping Hands” Bazaar in early November and while grateful the club could still host, Rodriguez said they did not make as much money as they usually do. Money earned from this event is funneled to scholarship for young women to further their education after high school. Last year the club awarded $3,750 in scholarship money.
“We held our annual bazaar and it looked very, very different,” Rodriguez said. “We held it outside and thank God the weather was good. The vendors seemed to be very, very happy to be able to show their wares to people for the first time in a long time. But we didn’t feel right charging them the regular amount we normally charge, so we kept the price low as they were taking a chance too.”
Additionally, the event usually hosts more than 40 vendors, but had to cap it at 20 so there was room for social distancing.
The annual yard sale that is usually held in the spring was postponed until the fall but was not as well-attended as in previous years. Money from the yard sale goes toward the club’s Christmas Gift Project, which annually gives just less than 400 children a wrapped gift, stuffed animal and a handmade blanket. In years past, children were also given books, but due to COVID restrictions the parents cannot come in to choose books so this year the club cannot gift them.
“Thank goodness we budget for a rainy day and we usually have a bit of a cushion,” Rodriguez said. “But it’s pouring out there; the rainy day has come.”
She said that while they’re working to fund this year’s projects it’s next year’s projects she’s concerned about.
“The lack of donations coming, the struggle with our fundraising efforts and while we’ve made some money it’s definitely less,” she said. “We’re sending out appeal letters now.”
The club also participates in the Stop Hunger in Greene Project, which supplies snacks for the elementary and middle school students in Greene, especially at Standards of Learning testing time, and helps supply food for the schools’ backpack program, which helps keep children fed over weekends and long breaks from school.
While COVID has made things challenging this year, Rodriguez said the club has kept busy.
“It’s not like we’ve stood dead in our tracks,” she said. “We’ve had Zoom meetings; kept in touch with everybody.”
For more information, or to make a donation, visit the club’s website at womansclubgreene.org.
GRACE
When Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order earlier this year, the Another Time Around thrift store in Stanardsville had to close for a few months. That store is the main fundraising activity for GRACE, which helps people in need in a myriad of ways—from helping with overdue utility bills to covering rent for a client. Additionally, the group puts together household and hygiene item bags for its clients to help offset the cost of the items, which cannot be purchased using food stamps.
“We still have to have people show us that they have some sort of income coming in; that’s one of our rules,” Swenson said.
The goal of GRACE is to empower residents by offering a hand-up, not a hand-out.
The stimulus package and utility shut off moratorium helped at the onset of the pandemic; however GRACE has noticed an increase in the number of clients since those have run out.
“We’re fortunate in that we’re getting support from the churches and from individuals to support our families for both Thanksgiving (with food) and Christmas (with gifts for children),” Swenson said. “I’m just so proud of this county because people step up and help their neighbors, which is what we all should be doing anyway. It’s a good example of loving your neighbor and I’m just so thankful that people are stepping up and helping.”
Donations can be made online at www.greenealliance.org or checks can be sent to GRACE, P.O. Box 513, Stanardsville VA 22973. Donations of household and toiletry items can be brought to the GRACE office at 329 Main St., between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Items can be donated to the thrift store while it’s open on Wednesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items cannot be left out front of either location. Both GRACE and the thrift store are in need of volunteers, as well.
Ruckersville Fire
Crocker said giving is down by about $10,000 in the annual mailing fund drive year over year.
“I don’t know if that is a product of the current economic situation,” he said. “And as far as our other fundraising events, which are in-person, we couldn’t do those this year. That affects our bottom line, no doubt.”
While the county provides some funding for operating expenditures and a limited amount for the purchase of apparatus, it’s not enough—and that’s true for all three volunteer fire departments.
“Especially when it comes to the apparatus, which are very expensive,” he said. “It’s probably about half of what a normal fire engine costs these days.”
Crocker said the money from the county comes from residents’ tax dollars, which makes it difficult to ask for money again.
“But, in order to keep operating, we don’t have a choice,” he said. “It’s definitely more cost-effective to have volunteers. Look at the funding required for Greene County Emergency Services (EMS). If we have to fund fire and EMS, that would increase dramatically from the tax base. Every little donation helps keep the volunteer system alive.”
COVID-19 has also dampened the department’s ability to recruit new volunteers.
“They’re already going above and beyond to want to fight fire but now there’s an extra risk of getting COVID,” Crocker said.
To donate to Ruckersville, or for information about volunteering, visit www.ruckersvillefire.org. To donate to Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department, contact them on Facebook @sv1fd or call (434) 985-4638. To donate to Dyke Volunteer Fire Company, contact them on Facebook @DykeVolFireCompany or call (434) 985-3711.
Lions Club
The Miss Greene Pageant, the main fundraising event for the Lions Club of Greene, happened the weekend prior to schools shutting down in March, said Stephanie Dowell. However, the annual golf tournament had to be canceled.
“That kind of hit us,” she said. “When creating the upcoming budget I was being optimistic we could still hold the pageant. I’m trying to look at other places in case the school won’t let us.”
If the club can still hold the event in March they will again sell advertising space in the program, which is a big portion of the Lion Club’s fundraising, she said.
Dowell said the club also decided that for 2021 it won’t have extra funds to donate to other community nonprofits.
The club was able to perform the vision screenings in the fall, though on a smaller group than usual due to the number of students participating in hybrid and virtual education this year.
“I don’t know what will happen if we can’t do the fundraisers again next year,” Dowell said. “I did leave in the budget funds for the scholarship. We’re hopeful.”
To donate to the club, or for more information, email greenelionsclub@yahoo.com.
Historical Society
The coronavirus pandemic has limited the society’s ability to raise funds this year. The museum was closed for several months, meaning the gift shop was also closed, Powell said.
“The items are available online, too,” Powell said of the recently revamped website. “We’ve had a few purchases through the website, but not that many. So, our major source of income is our membership dues, donations from members and the sale of bricks for the walkway.”
When longtime member Bobby Rhodes passed away, donations were made in his honor, she said.
Powell said the museum opened in September for Fridays and Saturdays again and has seen good traffic.
Due to COVID, there will not be the usual Christmas open house next month. The society had to postpone its fundraising historical house tour from April 2020 to April 2021, if it’s safe to hold it then.
Membership dues are due Jan. 1 and donations can be made online at greenehistoryva.org. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and is located at
360 Main St., Stanardsville.
