COVID-19 has hindered orgs

It’s been difficult for many nonprofits to fundraise this year

Coronavirus has stormed through the nation and is leaving a lot of destruction in its wake, including the loss of loved ones, isolation, mental health challenges and loss of employment. Even with some promising news of successful vaccine trials, the COVID-19 pandemic is not going to go away any time soon and the nonprofits in our region are starting to feel the strain; not only are the number of needs rising, but fundraising in 2020 has been a particular challenge.

Pam Morris, executive director of the Greene Care Clinic, said donations are down by about one-third. Maura Rodriguez, president of the Woman’s Club of Greene County, said the group’s fundraising is down by almost half. Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Company President Frank Crocker said the department mailed out its annual appeal letter in October—their biggest fundraiser of the year—but the donations are down by around $10,000 from where they were last year. The Greene Alliance of Church/Community Efforts (GRACE) lost income when its Another Time Around thrift store had to close during the stay-at-home order in the spring, according to director Doris Swenson. The Lions Club of Greene managed to get the Miss Greene Pageant held the first weekend of March right before everything was closed down, but it could not host its annual golf tournament fundraiser, said Stephanie Dowell. And the Greene County Historical Society has seen a marked decrease in funds, likely due to the months-long shutdown of the museum, said president Joann Powell.