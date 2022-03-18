COVID-19 cases decline... finally

It’s been more than two years since the first case of the novel coronavirus appeared in Virginia (March 7, 2020), with cases in Madison (March 23, 2020), Orange (March 24, 2020) and Greene (March 27, 2020) following soon as the COVID-19 virus began its insidious spread, upending, well, basically everything.

In the two years since, we’ve changed how we live, work, play and learn. We’ve adapted. We’ve railed. We’ve thrown up our hands in disgust and frustration. We’ve been cautious. We’ve been reckless. We’ve gotten vaccinations, or we haven’t. We’ve washed our hands compulsively. We’ve worn masks, or we haven’t.

We’ve been exhausted.

Two years later, we’re seeing a light at the end of the tunnel and our need for optimism suggests it’s indeed hope and not another new variant barreling down the tracks in our direction.

The number of new cases—for the most part—in Virginia are in steep decline compared with the same period just a month earlier and substantially better than two months ago.

Through nearly the first two weeks of March (through March 12), Virginia was averaging just above 1,000 new cases per day on its seven-day average (compared to nearly 4,400 during the same period in February and more than 17,000 in January).

Locally, Orange County has recorded only 26 new cases thus far in March, including three straight days with no new cases reported and a seven-day average of 0. During the same period a month ago, Orange County had reported nearly 300 new cases (298) and was averaging 20 new cases daily. In January, it had recorded 680 new cases and was averaging more than 70 new cases daily through the first 12 days of the month.

Greene County has only 43 new cases (through Saturday), and is averaging only three new cases per day on its rolling seven-day average. A month ago, Greene had recorded 227 cases with a rolling seven-day average of 17. In January, Greene County reported 432 new cases with an all-time high average of 45 new cases per day (through Jan. 12).

Curiously, Madison County’s figures tell a different story. Through the first 12 days of March, Madison has reported 164 new cases and is averaging 12 new cases per day over the previous seven days. Those figures include sharp spikes of cases followed by reports of no new cases. For instance from March 2 through March 5, Madison reported 125 new cases, but then reported only four new cases over the next four days, including two days with no new cases. That was followed by a two-day total of 39 new cases before no new cases were recorded on March 12.

Generally, the decline in new case counts is attributed to two primary factors, according to Rappahannock Rapidan Health District Public Health Coordinator April Achter—the anticipated natural decline associated with the virus’ Omicron variant and the increased availability of home testing kits. Since those testing at home may not report their positive test results to health department officials, their cases will not appear in local reporting.

“Whether you test at home or at the doctor’s office, our message is the same,” she said. “Please stay home and isolate for five days.”

As far as the seemingly anomalous Madison County data, Achter suggested, “In small counties like Madison, small numbers make a big difference.” She also suggested the sharp increase in cases could be the result of “data delay” in terms of reporting or people’s behavior.

“If there is a holiday or a big snow storm, we know people aren’t going out and getting tested,” she said.

Overall, though, she said the data trend was “encouraging.”

Through the first two weeks of February, Orange County had reported 12 virus-related deaths, while Madison and Greene recorded six each. Through the same period in March only one death has been reported in Madison and one in Greene. None have been reported in Orange.

Local hospitalization numbers have declined as well, with only three reported among the three neighboring communities.

“We’re thrilled to be seeing the decline in these numbers,” Achter said, “and we continue to promote the benefits of vaccination.”

Across Virginia, 72.2% of all residents are fully vaccinated. Locally, Greene County has 65.9% of its residents fully vaccinated, with 34.1% having received a booster shot. Madison has a vaccination rate of 57.8% with 27.7% boosted. In Orange, 56.9% are fully vaccinated and 25% have been boosted.

“Our vaccination numbers are not where we’d like them to be,” Achter said, though other counties in the RRHD, including Culpeper, Rappahannock and Fauquier have better rates than Orange and Madison. While its vaccination rates are higher than Orange and Madison, Greene’s figures in the Blue Ridge Health District trail Albemarle (78.9%), Nelson (71.1%), Charlottesville (69%) and Fluvanna (68.8%). Only Louisa (58.6%) is lower.

Vaccinations are essential to protecting the public’s health because each time the virus is transmitted it has the potential to change, Achter noted.

“We’d loved to make more progress on vaccination rates,” she said, noting district immunization clinics are now accepting walk-ins.

Residents in Orange can walk into the Orange Health Department on Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. for a COVID vaccine; Wednesdays, from 8 a.m. to noon, in Madison; or Mondays from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Greene Health Department.

Additionally, the RRHD has begun sending text and voice messages to district residents reminding them they are eligible to receive booster shots.

“The texts and calls are just one more way VDH is reaching out to let Virginians know they can get a free booster dose of vaccine at many locations, including health care providers, local pharmacies and health departments around the state,” according to a Health District release on Thursday.

The text message will read: “Virginia Department of Health records indicate you are eligible for a Booster COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov or call (540) 308-6072.”

Or book an appointment at rrhd.org for Orange or Madison, or

Contacted but not due for a vaccine? Reach the VDH call center to review personal vaccine records to make sure it is up to date at (877) VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682) TTY call 7-1-1.

“I may sound like a broken record, but vaccinations do a great job of reducing and spreading the virus, keeping people out of the hospital, keeping hospitals from being overcrowded and protecting our health care workers,” Achter added.

