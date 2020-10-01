Court updates 10-01-2020

Totten trial is delayed to March due to pandemic
The trial of a Ruckersville man charged with alleged sexual assault against four minors was delayed recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
David E. Totten, 39, is scheduled for March 16-19, 2021, in Greene County Circuit Court.
Totten is facing 21 felony charges and 10 misdemeanor charges for alleged crimes against four minors. He is facing an additional nine counts of alleged felony sodomy against a fifth minor victim. That trial is scheduled for Dec. 21.
He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Totten was arrested on Feb. 15, 2019, and has been held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County since.
Snow trial moves again
The trial for the Greene County Commissioner of Revenue and his son has been postponed until 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In an order filed Sept. 10 in federal court, senior Judge Norman Moon granted the motion and rescheduled the trial for March 22-26 in the U.S. Western District of Virginia court in Charlottesville.
Larry Vernon Snow, 71, had requested the trial for himself and his son, Bryant Austin Snow, be moved from Oct. 19-22 to the spring, due to COVID-19.
“The court has taken into account the factors set forth [in the Speedy Trial Act] and further the court is specifically concerned about the effect of existing public health recommendations on the availability and advisability of defendant, counsel and the court staff to be present in the courtroom for the jury trial,” Judge Moon wrote in his order. “The court also finds that the public will not be endangered by any continuance. [Larry Snow] has no record of violence and has been on bond without incident since this case was initiated.”
A federal grand jury handed down a 15-page superseding indictment on June 24 for both Snows that included additional counts for each.
The elder Snow is facing four counts: one count of conspiracy to commit identity theft; two counts of unlawful transfer, possession and use of means of identification; and one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. The younger Snow faces the same four charges, as well as one count of distribution of a controlled substance.
Both men have pleaded not guilty.
Larry Snow was re-elected as Greene’s Commissioner of Revenue in the Nov. 5, 2019, general election; he was the only one on the ballot. A challenger, Peggy Ganoe, withdrew from the race prior to Election Day. Snow received 4,263 votes, Ganoe received 1,351 votes, despite dropping her campaign, and there were 99 write-in votes. Snow was first elected to the position in 1987.
Webster trial now set for January 2021
The trial for an Orange County man charged with allegedly killing a Greene County man in 2019 has been set for next year in Greene County Circuit Court.
Robert Lee “Saddiiq” Webster, 41, was arrested Aug. 11 at an undisclosed location in Orange County by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in connection with Brian Keith Dudley’s death on July 10, 2019. Attorney Paul C. Galanides of Richmond is representing Webster.
Greene County Circuit Court Judge the Hon. Claude Worrell Jr. set the trial for Jan. 26-28, pending approval for resuming jury trials. Greene submitted the request in August to the Supreme Court of Virginia with mitigations for COVID-19.
Galanides said Webster plans to plead not guilty. An arraignment and pre-trial motions date is scheduled for Nov. 23 at 1:30 p.m. in Greene County Circuit Court.
Judge Worrell reminded the courtroom on Sept. 8 that jury selection will probably take longer than usual as they bring potential jurors in in small groups to maintain proper distancing.
A Greene County grand jury handed down nine direct indictments on Monday, Aug. 10 against Webster. In addition to the murder charge, Webster is facing the following: two charges of use of a firearm in commission of a felony; three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle; robbery; possession with the intent to distribute schedule I or II narcotic; and possession with the intent to distribute schedule I or II narcotic while possessing a firearm.
Dudley’s body was discovered around 4:30 p.m. on July 10 in a car on Dundee Road in Greene. The car was in park and the engine was idling.
Galanides represented Webster during a preliminary trial in Greene County General District Court on Nov. 27, 2019, on charges of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree in relation to Dudley’s death. Judge Hon. Matthew Quantara dismissed the case without prejudice after that trial for lack of evidence.
Webster is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange without bail.
