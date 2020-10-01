Court updates 10-01-2020

“The court has taken into account the factors set forth [in the Speedy Trial Act] and further the court is specifically concerned about the effect of existing public health recommendations on the availability and advisability of defendant, counsel and the court staff to be present in the courtroom for the jury trial,” Judge Moon wrote in his order. “The court also finds that the public will not be endangered by any continuance. [Larry Snow] has no record of violence and has been on bond without incident since this case was initiated.”

A federal grand jury handed down a 15-page superseding indictment on June 24 for both Snows that included additional counts for each.

The elder Snow is facing four counts: one count of conspiracy to commit identity theft; two counts of unlawful transfer, possession and use of means of identification; and one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. The younger Snow faces the same four charges, as well as one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.