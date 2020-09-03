 Skip to main content
Court refuses to hear Garrison’s appeal
Court refuses to hear Garrison’s appeal

The Supreme Court of Virginia refused last Friday to hear the appeal of a Greene County man who received one of the longest prison sentences in Virginia history for child pornography-related charges last year. 

Christopher Mark Garrison, 50, of Stanardsville was found guilty on July 25, 2018, on 43 counts related to possession, distribution and manufacturing child pornography, as well as soliciting minors online. The jury recommended a 291-year sentence, which was upheld by Circuit Court Judge Dale Durrer in January 2019.

In October 2019, a judge with the Court of Appeals of Virginia denied Garrison’s appeal, striking down every complaint in the petition filed by John Maus, Garrison’s attorney.

Maus filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of Virginia on Jan. 24, 2020.

According to the Virginia Department of Corrections, Garrison is being held at the Buckingham Correctional Center with a release date of Aug. 5, 2270

Editor, Greene County Record

Terry Beigie is the Editor of the Greene County Record in Stanardsville. She can be reached at tbeigie@greene-news.com or (434) 985-2315.

