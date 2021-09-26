County to look at rural enterprise centers

The Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution at its Sept. 14 meeting asking the Planning Commission to look at the possibility of rural enterprise centers in the A-1 zoning district and the commission held a work session about the issue at its Sept. 15 meeting.
Greene County Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl told the supervisors Tuesday and the commissioners Wednesday that these centers would house research and development companies, defense contractors, technology firms and others that may want to do their work in rural areas, with proper screening. Frydl noted the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety operated this way for decades prior to the building of the white bubble that is easily viewed from U.S. Route 29.
“This is a review request for us to look at performance standards that would allow us to have some businesses that are low impact, low infrastructure users, low traffic, etc., that could fit in the entire county or zone, including the agricultural areas,” Frydl told the Planning Commission. “So, the concept of a small research and development company that just needs space and some privacy that doesn’t generate noise, doesn’t generate waste, that doesn’t generate a lot of traffic, that can be on a large parcel and buffered by trees and have similar or lower impacts than many agricultural uses that we have.”
In July 2020, the county approved the designation of the entire county as a Defense Production Incentive Zone, and Frydl said this is a continuation of that process.
Previously, the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety operated in an area that was a large parcel and they were a small portion of it and shielded from sight,” Frydl said. “The concept—at least the starting point—we’ve outlined is something similar to that but not to depend on a particular parcel that has natural geographical contours but (instead) we would want to require some sort of actual screening be placed between that and the adjoining parcels.”
Possible performance-based standards that the county creates before a use is appropriate in a specific location can include: screening, number of employees, deliveries, vehicle trips, noise, lighting, water usage, signage and others. Frydl said his staff’s starting point was a 30-acre parcel with a 35-foot vegetative buffer and no grading within 50 feet of the property line, as well as 50 feet for the height limit of buildings. Uses must be non-hazardous and cannot be objectionable or produce offensive conditions at or beyond the property line such as odor, dust, lint, smoke, fumes, noise, vibrations, heat or explosions.
“Would it be possible for us to see a map of (properties 30 acres or greater)?” Commissioner Steve Kruskamp asked.
Frydl noted it is less than 1% of the total number of parcels in Greene County.
“I’d be curious to see the map for the reason we push agritourism pretty heavily with our comprehensive plan—always have,” Kruskamp said. “I think this would certainly impact that. I’m curious to kind of understand how this would impact that.”
“Before we talk too much further, can we get a sense of is this a concept that the Planning Commission is on board with?” Deputy Planning Director Stephanie Golon asked. “I hear we’re going one by one through these performance standards, but before we start, let’s talk about the concept.”
“I personally have concerns,” Commissioner John McCloskey said. “The materials that a R&D facility will store are extremely hazardous substances and the community has the right to know and report that (product) information to the fire department. A farmer has a lot of hazardous stuff, I know, but when you’re getting into R&D and defense you’re really opening up to stuff that if it’s released (could cause) vapor clouds and killing livestock.”
“Is that your way of saying you think this is categorically a bad idea?” Planning Commission Chair Jay Willer asked. “Or do we need to be very careful about some of the legitimate concerns you describe?”
“Yeah, I think we need to be careful,” McCloskey said.
Commissioner Mike Traber asked if there was any interest in these types of uses in Greene County.
“In the last three or four years we’ve had three requests for something similar to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety,” said Greene County Director of Economic Development and Tourism Alan Yost. “We have had a defense contractor that was looking at putting up a bubble—like you see over a pool but probably 10 times its size—and they were looking for space to put this. And it’s not just the defense industry. If you look at performance agreements you can put all sorts of things in there; we can exclude any hazardous materials and chemicals. The three who have requested something—which would have brought good-paying jobs to the county—none of them involved chemicals or anything of that nature.”
Frydl said the performance standards are to mitigate any concerns.
“I think it would be typically lower traffic than some of the agritourism events would be,” Frydl said. “The goal here is to review particular performance standards that would allow the review.”
Commissioner Ron Williams said as it was the first example of performance-based zoning, he believed the commission and staff could find standards to address concerns raised.
“Is this a good idea to do this in Greene County, that should be our first question,” Frydl said. “Can we make it good for Greene County? We certainly want to question and we have plenty of time to question. These conditions were just there as starting points. But, I think we’re already coming up with some good things to say. Before we get too far into this let’s think more carefully about what and why and where.”
“So, gentlemen, the question for this board—and may be the only goal we’re going to get to tonight—is are we willing to continue this discussion?” Willer asked.
Traber said since the supervisors did request the commission to look at the issue, it should do its due diligence and look at it.
“One of the things that I would emphasize is some examples of where rural enterprise centers have been implemented in other counties, particularly in Virginia,” Traber said. “I’m having a hard time thinking about what kind of companies might want to do this and what kind of activities might be occurring on the site and how that might impact the agricultural goals of the comprehensive plan for agritourism. And do a cost-benefit analysis—what are we losing if we don’t do this? What are the benefits?”