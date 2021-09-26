County to look at rural enterprise centers

Frydl said the performance standards are to mitigate any concerns.

“I think it would be typically lower traffic than some of the agritourism events would be,” Frydl said. “The goal here is to review particular performance standards that would allow the review.”

Commissioner Ron Williams said as it was the first example of performance-based zoning, he believed the commission and staff could find standards to address concerns raised.

“Is this a good idea to do this in Greene County, that should be our first question,” Frydl said. “Can we make it good for Greene County? We certainly want to question and we have plenty of time to question. These conditions were just there as starting points. But, I think we’re already coming up with some good things to say. Before we get too far into this let’s think more carefully about what and why and where.”

“So, gentlemen, the question for this board—and may be the only goal we’re going to get to tonight—is are we willing to continue this discussion?” Willer asked.

Traber said since the supervisors did request the commission to look at the issue, it should do its due diligence and look at it.