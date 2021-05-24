County, RSA in court regarding facility fee

Is the facility fee previously affixed to Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) customers’ bills an impermissible tax or an allowable fee? That is the question now before Greene County Circuit Court Judge Claude Worrell Jr.
Attorneys for Greene County argued Monday that the fee is allowed due to the policing power that both the county and RSA have to ensure an adequate and safe water supply for residents, per state law. The attorney for RSA argued the fee is a tax—which would not be legal—based on the fact its purpose was to raise funds to pay water and sewer debt, held by Greene County, as well as build new facilities.
Orange, Madison and Greene counties in 1969 partnered to create RSA to provide water and sewer services to the residents in those counties. A Board of Members, made up of two representatives of each of the three counties, oversees RSA.
Monday’s hearing was the result of Greene County filing a lawsuit in September alleging RSA breached its contract with Greene when its board voted 4-2 in July to end the facility fee billing.
RSA had been billing the facility fee per its agreement with the county since 2015.
In late 2018, both the county board of supervisors and RSA’s Board of Members voted to switch to billing the facility fee per equivalent dwelling use (EDU) for water. An EDU is measured up to 6,000 gallons of water per month and some businesses purchase more than one EDU based on the estimated water usage.
In 2019, Charlottesville Land Development objected to the county’s switch to EDU billing for water—even if they were unused EDUs—and sued both RSA and Greene County.
Before the court on Monday was the question of whether the facility fee is a tax and RSA attorney Terry Lynn cited Judge Worrell’s letter in the demurrer stage of the Charlottesville Land Development case that if such fee is simply to produce revenue it could be illegal. It was not a final ruling, but during testimony Monday, RSA General Manager Tim Clemons noted one of the RSA board members said in a meeting that he felt RSA should wait to raise any facility fees until the matter was settled.
Greene had requested RSA agree to increase the facility fee so it could move forward with the reservoir project, which has been in the planning stages for more than a decade.
Lynn presented evidence that the county referred to the facility fee as a “revenue stream” in letters to RSA and in presentations given at board of members and board of supervisors meetings.
Gregory J. Haley, attorney for Greene County, said the fee is permissible based on Virginia statute 15.2-5114 that states RSA has the authority to “fix, charge and collect rates, fees and charges for the use of, or for the services furnished by, or for the benefit derived from, any facilities or systems owned, operated or financed by the authority.” Additionally, Haley notes Virginia code 15.2-5136 that notes that “an authority may charge fair and reasonable rates, fees, and charges to create reserves for expansion of its water and sewer or sewage disposal systems.”
Judge Worrell asked Jim Frydl, director of planning and zoning administrator for Greene County, whether Greene had used the facility fee for any other use than paying water or sewer debt assumed by Greene per its early 2000s agreements with RSA. Frydl said no; the county had not used the funds for any other uses.
Frydl also served as a planning commissioner, a supervisor and was on the RSA board of members for eight years.
“The only question really is whether Greene County used the money as general revenue,” Judge Worrell said.
Haley motioned to strike the plea in bar asking that the counts be dismissed, saying Lynn had not proven the fee was impermissible as it can be tied to the police power of ensuring a safe and adequate water supply for residents. Judge Worrell said he would take that under advisement.
The judge said he will issue a written ruling in the future.
The county lawsuit also alleges that RSA was unjustly enriched based on the fact that Greene County assumed some of RSA’s Greene-specific water and sewer debt in 2004-2005. The third count alleges that RSA and Orange and Madison counties violated Virginia statute and its own bylaws when it did not allow Greene to withdraw from the authority at the first request by the county in August 2020. They both agreed to allow Greene County to withdraw at their April 2021 meetings, but as laid out during the May 20 RSA Board of Members meeting it will take several months to move through the process.