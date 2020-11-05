County plans to review comp plan

The Greene County Planning Commission is expected to begin its review of the county’s comprehensive plan at its meeting later this month.
The Greene County Board of Supervisors Oct. 13 unanimously approved a resolution directing the commission to begin a review of the 2016 plan. The comprehensive plan is the guiding document for the county’s future. As such, the plan establishes goals, objectives and policies to aid the county in its decisions about physical development of land within the jurisdiction.
Per Virginia state code, the planning commission must recommend a comprehensive plan to the supervisors and review that every five years.
Greene County Deputy Planner Stephanie Golon said the commission will develop a plan with county staff for the review.
“I’m not sure how they’re going to approach it,” she said. “We’re going through a census right now and I’ll go and try to update the numbers but they won’t be as accurate as if we hold off a bit. What we did five years ago was send it to the different departments first and let them review it to see if the goals are still on track for them. We’ll see how the planning commission feels.”
Golon said looking at the land use map is a big part of the process, as well, and making sure the plan remains in-line with how residents want to see the county grow.
“The public input is so important with the comp plan,” Golon said. “It’s the direction or the recommendation or goal of how we want to go for the next 20 years.”
She said during the last review, the planning commission held worksessions where the public could provide feedback, which would likely be on Zoom if the county remains under an emergency order.
Once the review is finished, the planning commission holds a public hearing on the plan and makes a recommendation to the board of supervisors, which will also hold a public hearing before making a decision.
In 2018, the county embarked on an eight-month study specific to Ruckersville, creating the Ruckersville Area Plan, which is an addendum to the county’s comprehensive plan. Out of that plan, the county created the Ruckersville Area Committee, who meets monthly to offer recommendations on moving that plan forward. Golon said she’d like to see the Ruckersville Area Committee weigh in on the full comprehensive plan, as well.
The Planning Com-mission meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Visit https://bit.ly/326tN14 for information about the meeting. To review the comprehensive plan, visit https://bit.ly/2TOkXAc.
To review the Ruckersville Area Plan, visit https://bit.ly/3kR38wz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!