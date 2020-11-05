County plans to review comp plan

The Greene County Planning Commission is expected to begin its review of the county’s comprehensive plan at its meeting later this month.

The Greene County Board of Supervisors Oct. 13 unanimously approved a resolution directing the commission to begin a review of the 2016 plan. The comprehensive plan is the guiding document for the county’s future. As such, the plan establishes goals, objectives and policies to aid the county in its decisions about physical development of land within the jurisdiction.

Per Virginia state code, the planning commission must recommend a comprehensive plan to the supervisors and review that every five years.

Greene County Deputy Planner Stephanie Golon said the commission will develop a plan with county staff for the review.

“I’m not sure how they’re going to approach it,” she said. “We’re going through a census right now and I’ll go and try to update the numbers but they won’t be as accurate as if we hold off a bit. What we did five years ago was send it to the different departments first and let them review it to see if the goals are still on track for them. We’ll see how the planning commission feels.”