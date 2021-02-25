County kicks off comp plan review, seeks comments

Frydl said with the completion of the Ruckersville Area Plan in 2018, it’s not as major of a review now. In 2010 the county went through a massive rewrite of the plan with a lot of public comment, similar to how the Ruckersville Area Plan was completed.

Frydl noted there are three different months that the planning commission will break down or talk about the updated material received—from agency comments to updated census data to drafting the document.

“Throughout this at each of the meetings we will have opportunities for the public to speak,” Frydl said. “The comprehensive plan itself is really the driving factor which should inform all the other decisions that we make—financial investments; zoning and subdivision regulatory updates; strategic planning; and really day-to-day operations.”

There is a website the county has created with a lot of information specific to the comprehensive plan, including a webinar of why this review is important.

“The whole goal of a comprehensive plan and why it’s required by the code is they want communities to think about what the community wants to be and how to get there,” Frydl said. “If you don’t at least have that minimum point, all the other functions of government are isolated and don’t support achieving the goals.”