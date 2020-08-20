County hopes new EMS will be industry leader

Greene County has passed two major milestones in its quest to start its own emergency medical service (EMS)—the hiring of the EMS supervisor and securing a doctor to serve in the Operational Medical Director (OMD) position.
The Greene County Board of Supervisors voted to create its own paid EMS after the University of Virginia notified the county in April of its desire to sever the contract effective Oct. 14.
Melissa Meador, director of emergency services, said when she first received the letter she was angry, but that quickly faded.
“I was angry, but I sat back and thought about the opportunity that we were given and that anger quickly turned to ‘OK, this is our opportunity to shine,’” she said. “The contract was poorly written and it did not protect Greene County in any manner.”
Dr. Debra Perina, MD has agreed to stay on in the OMD role for the squad, which she has been in since 1998.
“It’s been my pleasure to serve,” she said.
Aaron Anderegg, the EMS supervisor and life member of the Greene County Volunteer Rescue Squad, said he’s happy Dr. Perina will remain in that role.
“I was here just a short time before she came so I’ve known her the entire time,” he said. “With her ideas and her drive—this is her community—the expectations she has for these folks is right on par with what I want.”
Interviews are under way now for the 14 full-time paramedic and emergency medical technician positions and part-time administrative assistant position for the new squad, Meador said.
“We were confident going in that we were going to get applications but I’m not sure we expected the high caliber that we are receiving. It’s been amazing,” Meador said.
Anderegg agreed, saying some of the applicants have experience in Greene already.
“We have to be able to hit the ground running on Oct. 14, but we know we’re going to have to grow from that day,” he said. “And I want to include the crew to allow them to be part” of planning systems and procedures for Greene.
Anderegg said he plans to make administrative improvements but also increase accountability to the citizens of Greene.
“I think that’s a big thing, as well as improve the overall professionalism of the squad,” he said. “I think the product is going to be much better. With a new system like this we can adapt it to how the community responds to us, not just how we respond to them.”
Meador said how the agency will incorporate volunteers is still up in the air.
“What we do know for certain is that if someone wants to volunteer, we want to make a place for you; we’re just not sure yet how it’s going to look,” she said. “You don’t have to ride in the ambulance, you know, we need supportive roles for special events, public relations; having a group of people willing to offer that would be extremely beneficial.”
Anderegg said he sees volunteering as a way for someone to learn more about the agency and see if having an EMS career suits them.
Meador told the Greene County Board of Supervisors Aug. 11 that to be successful she will need to have updated call and response time data.
“We know going into this that we’re running it tight,” she said. “In order for me next fiscal year to stand before the board and say ‘I need this, this and this,’ I have to have that statistical data to support that. It may involve, as I said to the board, the purchasing of another license for it to be added to a different machine in the 911 center.”
Anderegg said that data will also help with the strategic placement of personnel and apparatuses throughout the county.
Meador said the biggest concern she has at this time is financial due to needing to use the same monies that were set aside for the UVA contract in the approved fiscal year 2021 budget.
“I’m hoping that we can make it through the first year without me having to go back and ask for something,” she said. “If Aaron has to get on a truck or if I have to get on a truck, then so be it. But, I was honest with the board that this is as tight as I can do it. The reality is this department is going to continue to grow.”
Anderegg said he wants the community to know that potentially they’ll see familiar faces.
“That’s a huge thing,” he said. “It’s not new people coming in relearning the system. You’re going to see familiar faces still and I think that can be comforting.”
Meador said it’s her intention that the new EMS will be looked at as a leader in the industry.
“We are taking this very seriously and we want the best; our community deserves the best—the best people, the best service, the best agency,” she said. “We’re setting the bar very high. We want to be a model agency for others to look to for advice and for guidance.”
Anderegg said he’s looking for a type of rescue individual that’s comfortable doing things that would be different in other areas due to the rural nature of Greene County.
“We’re a long ways away from the hospital and it takes a different type of medic, different type of EMT to do that kind of work in a rural setting,” he said. “You’re with the patient for a long time, meaning 30-45 minutes to an hour, versus a quick 10-minute trip around the corner to the hospital. You’re not only treating the patient but maintaining them. It’s a different level of EMS.”
Anderegg said he’s available for anyone who has concerns but he’s excited to bring his passion for EMS to the growing service.
“I think this community deserves great quality service,” he said. “But, everything doesn’t happen overnight. You can expect it to keep getting better.”
