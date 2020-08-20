County hopes new EMS will be industry leader

Greene County has passed two major milestones in its quest to start its own emergency medical service (EMS)—the hiring of the EMS supervisor and securing a doctor to serve in the Operational Medical Director (OMD) position.

The Greene County Board of Supervisors voted to create its own paid EMS after the University of Virginia notified the county in April of its desire to sever the contract effective Oct. 14.

Melissa Meador, director of emergency services, said when she first received the letter she was angry, but that quickly faded.

“I was angry, but I sat back and thought about the opportunity that we were given and that anger quickly turned to ‘OK, this is our opportunity to shine,’” she said. “The contract was poorly written and it did not protect Greene County in any manner.”

Dr. Debra Perina, MD has agreed to stay on in the OMD role for the squad, which she has been in since 1998.

“It’s been my pleasure to serve,” she said.

Aaron Anderegg, the EMS supervisor and life member of the Greene County Volunteer Rescue Squad, said he’s happy Dr. Perina will remain in that role.

“I was here just a short time before she came so I’ve known her the entire time,” he said. “With her ideas and her drive—this is her community—the expectations she has for these folks is right on par with what I want.”

Interviews are under way now for the 14 full-time paramedic and emergency medical technician positions and part-time administrative assistant position for the new squad, Meador said.