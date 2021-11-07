County employees may get bonuses

Taylor told the supervisors the county has consulted with the auditors about what documentation would be necessary for these positions to qualify for “premium” pay, aka a bonus.

“Folks that have been in regular work-from-home situations could not qualify for premium pay,” Taylor said. “Folks that have been at their regular duty station working, continuing to provide service that benefits the health or welfare of the community and who are subjected then to a risk of COVID-19 because they don’t have the option to stay home, could qualify for premium pay.”

Taylor added that just because employees qualify doesn’t mean they have to receive the premium pay, but it is a legitimate use of ARPA funds and is still up to the board to decide.

“I want to be very clear and direct with the board in saying that the Greene County administration would not be coming before the board of supervisors with this suggestion of a bonus for county employees—and certainly not such an extraordinary bonus as this for county employees—were it not for the state’s action,” Taylor said.

Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman said there are requests for ARPA funds from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office as well as the fire companies.