County employees may get bonuses

The Greene County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing in November to consider whether to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds as bonuses to all county employees or only those funded by the state Compensation Board.
The supervisors were briefed about the possibility at their Oct. 12 regular meeting after the Virginia General Assembly approved in August a $3,000 one-time bonus for sheriff’s office deputies and jail employees that are funded through the Compensation Board. While the county has no choice but to pass through the bonus funds from the Compensation Board to the employees, County Administer Mark Taylor asked the supervisors to consider giving bonuses to all county employees.
“Greene County staff has continued to serve throughout the pandemic, continuing to provide services supporting the health, safety and welfare of the community,” Taylor said. “We have both comp board-funded law enforcement positions in our community and we have locally funded law enforcement positions in our community. So, what the state action did was to say that the state will fund a very significant bonus—I think it’s the largest bonus they’ve ever given to state-funded employees—while making no provision for the locally funded employees that are doing literally the same work on the same shifts, standing alongside the state-funded deputies.”
The state has directed that the localities must pay this bonus by the end of November, Taylor said. It applies only to certain sworn law enforcement officers and jail employees.
“As Richmond took this action, there was a suggestion—or an expectation, even—expressed in the General Assembly and among the members of the comp board staff that localities might use local American Rescue Plan Act money to fund similar bonuses for their locally funded positions,” Taylor said. “But there (is) no direction or mandate to that effect. The state action that was taken raises a variety of questions of fairness, has impacts on morale and raises a variety of other issues.”
Due to a lack of widespread broadband access in Greene County, Taylor said, county staff has not had much opportunity for working from home.
“In other words, as we see it, the Greene County staff has been subject to essentially the same risk that law enforcement staff has been subjected to throughout this pandemic,” Taylor said. “The question is, shall Greene County consider using ARPA funds to pay for a one-time bonus for all local employees to provide them treatment on par with what the state has done?”
Greene County is expecting to receive $3,849,608 from the federal government’s ARPA—$1,924,804 paid in May 2021 and the same amount again in May 2022.
Taylor noted the county has pledged to use $2,687,000 for Greene’s portion of bringing broadband to the county if it’s chosen as part of a grant program later this year. The cost for the one-time bonus for non-Compensation Board employees would be roughly $404,000—leaving $758,920.50 in ARPA funds.
Taylor told the supervisors the county has consulted with the auditors about what documentation would be necessary for these positions to qualify for “premium” pay, aka a bonus.
“Folks that have been in regular work-from-home situations could not qualify for premium pay,” Taylor said. “Folks that have been at their regular duty station working, continuing to provide service that benefits the health or welfare of the community and who are subjected then to a risk of COVID-19 because they don’t have the option to stay home, could qualify for premium pay.”
Taylor added that just because employees qualify doesn’t mean they have to receive the premium pay, but it is a legitimate use of ARPA funds and is still up to the board to decide.
“I want to be very clear and direct with the board in saying that the Greene County administration would not be coming before the board of supervisors with this suggestion of a bonus for county employees—and certainly not such an extraordinary bonus as this for county employees—were it not for the state’s action,” Taylor said.
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman said there are requests for ARPA funds from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office as well as the fire companies.
“I know that we need some training facility elements for fire and EMS (Emergency Medical Service) and law enforcement,” Bowman said. “I’m not opposed to giving a bonus and I don’t want to see the morale impact that it could have here, but I also know that we have some other important uses for those funds. I wouldn’t mind putting the public hearing out that we would consider it, but I’d really like to think that through a little bit afterward.”
At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring noted that the county may not be able to give a raise increase during the budget cycle next year.
“This is a flat bonus for all full-time employees and would be an incredible blessing for those folks at the lower end of the scale,” Taylor said. “While it doesn’t move their (Virginia Retirement Services) up and doesn’t move their next year’s pay up, it would be a tremendous blessing to them right now in this year.”
Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer said she’s disappointed in the Compensation Board.
“It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last time,” she said. “I’ve seen it many, many years. I’m not sure what their vision is because if they stop to think they’d know they can create a war between the Compensation Board employees and the local employees.”
The Board of Supervisors is expected to hold the public hearing at its Nov. 9 meeting, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the county administration building in Stanardsville.