County cites precedent for the facility fee

The Greene County Board of Supervisors filed April 26 its request to deny the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA)’s plea in bar that cites the facility fee as an unpermitted tax.
RSA was created as a regional water and wastewater authority on June 17, 1969, by the counties of Greene, Orange and Madison. After the RSA Board of Members voted 4-2 July 16 to end monthly facility fee billing, Greene County brought a breach of contract lawsuit against RSA. This action has already cost the county more than $1 million that would be used to pay water debt, according to the county’s director of finance.
“The RSA has the legal authority to structure its fees and charges, including a facility fee, to pay for an adequate, reliable and safe supply of water,” Greene County asserted in its opposition to the authority’s plea in bar. “The RSA is in the unusual position of challenging its own facility fee as an impermissible tax. The RSA takes this position as part of an unfortunate dispute with Greene County.”
In its opposition, Greene County noted that since 2015 it has paid $12,599,044.34 in water debt service.
“The county has used all of the facility fees shared by the RSA to pay debt service on water facilities operated by the RSA to provide water service to RSA customers in Greene County,” the opposition stated.
RSA stated in its plea that the facility fee is a way to produce revenue and not a regulation.
“This argument fails because the facility fee is tied directly to providing an adequate, reliable and safe water supply, operated by the RSA, for Greene County,” the county asserted.
Additionally, RSA’s assertion that the fee is used as a revenue source for the county without conditions is not correct, according to the county’s opposition, because the 2014 Second Amendment documents require that the county use it only for water and sewer systems’ debt service and to pay for new water and sewer facilities.
The county maintained throughout the opposition that it has never used the fee as a revenue source for anything outside the water and sewer facilities.
“The RSA could not provide water and sewer services to its customers in Greene County without the water and sewer facilities financed by Greene County and paid for, in part, using the facility fee revenue,” court records stated.
Finally, RSA maintained in its plea that the reservoir is going to be a “recreational reservoir,” though the county noted if it becomes a recreational facility in the future that is a secondary purpose to its creation as a water supply facility.
There are six counts in the lawsuit against RSA, including: alleged contract breaches; alleged violations of fiduciary duty; and alleged non-compliance with its duties to Greene County.
In January, Greene County Circuit Court Judge Claude Worrell Jr. ordered a protective order for both parties on classified items that may be received through discovery, prohibiting either side from commenting publicly on any information received until the court gives permission.
The parties are scheduled for a hearing regarding the plea in bar at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 24, in the Greene County Circuit Court.