County approves use of tower for public safety radio project

The Greene County Board of Supervisors approved a license agreement on May 25 to co-locate its emergency communications system on an existing tower in Stanardsville. The agreement was initially posted as a first review on the agenda, but Melissa Meador, director of emergency services, asked the supervisors to vote that night. The county will pay a monthly rate of $3,400 for 14 years to utilize the American Tower on Tower Road. Additionally, there was a bill of sale for $1 for the shelter so the county can begin improvements at the site. The American Tower site was identified by the Motorola proposal “as a critical component of the approved public safety radio system,” Meador noted.

“Initially they requested $4,850 for a monthly rental fee,” Meador said. “After a multitude of back-and-forth emails and phone calls (it lowered). I would rather not go back through the negotiation.”

Work on the site requires new heating and air conditioning, grounding and electrical work.

Chairman Bill Martin asked why the county wasn’t putting up its own tower.