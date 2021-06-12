 Skip to main content
County approves use of tower for public safety radio project
The Greene County Board of Supervisors approved a license agreement on May 25 to co-locate its emergency communications system on an existing tower in Stanardsville. The agreement was initially posted as a first review on the agenda, but Melissa Meador, director of emergency services, asked the supervisors to vote that night. The county will pay a monthly rate of $3,400 for 14 years to utilize the American Tower on Tower Road. Additionally, there was a bill of sale for $1 for the shelter so the county can begin improvements at the site. The American Tower site was identified by the Motorola proposal “as a critical component of the approved public safety radio system,” Meador noted.

“Initially they requested $4,850 for a monthly rental fee,” Meador said. “After a multitude of back-and-forth emails and phone calls (it lowered). I would rather not go back through the negotiation.”

Work on the site requires new heating and air conditioning, grounding and electrical work.

Chairman Bill Martin asked why the county wasn’t putting up its own tower.

“Using other people’s towers is always one of my concerns because you are at their beck and call if you will and you have to pay them for it,” said county Administrator Mark Taylor. “However, if you put up another tower, you’re talking $500,000-$750,000 and then another tower. Would I rather have our own tower that we control? Yes, that would be ideal. I don’t think we have (the money) to build such a tower, so I would say I support this.”

Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman motioned for approval and it passed unanimously.

The county green-lit a $5.9 million public safety radio project with Madison County in December 2019. The Motorola project is a shared system with Madison and Greene counties that will provide 95% coverage throughout the county with both radios and with mobiles, including into Shenandoah National Park in Greene County and the American Tower will help reach that area.

Editor, Greene County Record

Terry Beigie is the Editor of the Greene County Record in Stanardsville. She can be reached at tbeigie@greene-news.com or (434) 985-2315.

