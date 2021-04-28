Could Greene get broadband by at least ’23? Study starting to see what it will take

“The Firefly folks and the power companies have gotten together about how a business model for what a regional rural broadband initiative might look like and shared that with the TJPDC,” Taylor said. “What they’re saying for the power companies that can’t, for whatever reason, follow the model laid down by the (Central Virginia Electric Cooperative) strategy (is) how about instead they form a partnership whereby the power company does what it can do. In our case, REC is talking about installing fiber to connect to its substations.”

This is also known as that middle mile.

“So, they’re going to create a spine and somebody else needs to throw the fiber up on their poles by agreement or lease and then somebody like Firefly puts the fiber from the poles to the house,” Taylor said.

Phase one will entail looking at whether that’s feasible when considering the distances between homes in rural areas.

REC told the TJPDC in its presentation that it serves 22 counties and there are about 10 accounts per mile. Additionally, approximately 47,000 FCC locations are underserved in REC territory.