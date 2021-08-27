Cost to Greene for broadband is $2.6 million

The grant application is due Sept. 14 and awards are expected to be announced by December. Firefly expects construction to begin by late 2022 with the first home hooked up within six months from the state. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The Planning Commission held a worksession Aug. 18 regarding the Broadband chapter of its comprehensive plan, as well.

Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl noted the broadband committee—which is an administrative committee—has worked for several years attempting to find partners and grant funding, to no avail.

“This year, there appear to be two exciting opportunities that basically split the county in half,” Frydl said. “One is Firefly. We’re also working with FiberLync to cover the other half of the county coming from the east. So, we have two large regional applications that we’re participating in that are receiving potential grant money.”

Additionally, Beam internet is available on three towers throughout the county that provide high-speed service capability to several pockets of Greene County, Frydl said.

The comprehensive plan chapter also discusses the fact the county talks about bringing in the fiber when developers are constructing new areas.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.