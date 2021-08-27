Cost to Greene for broadband is $2.6 million

Editor's note: This story has been updated from what was in Thursday's paper as proper numbers were revealed at the Tuesday board of supervisors meeting, which was after press time.
It’s been a slow climb, but current projects slated for Greene County will open up the availability of broadband to residents. The Greene County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to allocate almost $2.6 million for the Regional Internet Service Expansion (RISE) partnership with Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC), Firefly, Dominion Energy and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC).
Firefly Fiber Broadband intends to partner with both CVEC and REC to bring fiber internet to roughly 2,687 unserved or under-served homes in Greene County—with the majority west of Quinque. Areas in the northeastern section are included in the grant proposal as well.
To be considered unserved or under-served, a homeowner would either have no internet service available or receiving at or below 25 megabytes per second for downloads and 3 megabytes per second for uploads.
The project is estimated to install about 428 miles of fiber, utilizing electric poles owned by either CVEC or REC for a total cost of $27.8 million. In addition to the county’s $2.6 million, Firefly expects to spend $17 million and is asking the state for a $8 million grant.
The grant application is due Sept. 14 and awards are expected to be announced by December. Firefly expects construction to begin by late 2022 with the first home hooked up within six months from the state. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
The Planning Commission held a worksession Aug. 18 regarding the Broadband chapter of its comprehensive plan, as well.
Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl noted the broadband committee—which is an administrative committee—has worked for several years attempting to find partners and grant funding, to no avail.
“This year, there appear to be two exciting opportunities that basically split the county in half,” Frydl said. “One is Firefly. We’re also working with FiberLync to cover the other half of the county coming from the east. So, we have two large regional applications that we’re participating in that are receiving potential grant money.”
Additionally, Beam internet is available on three towers throughout the county that provide high-speed service capability to several pockets of Greene County, Frydl said.
The comprehensive plan chapter also discusses the fact the county talks about bringing in the fiber when developers are constructing new areas.