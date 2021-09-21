Continuation of the Stanardsville Streetscape project moves forward

The current construction bid expires Oct. 1, hence the rush on making financial decisions to be able to take advantage of the lower offer.

“Lo and behold, after three years … we’ve had quite a few little challenges along the way,” Lowe said. “Sounds like we’re getting closer and closer.”

One issue Lowe believes still needs to be resolved is a sewer line replacement by Rapidan Service Authority (RSA), which to date has not been completed.

“The sewer line that I was promised—two years ago—was going to be replaced before we did the streetscape has not been done,” Lowe said. “So that does impact the town because we’re getting ready to put brand-new sidewalks over rotten, crumbling sewer lines.”

“My thought is it may be worth having someone else—a sewer maintenance company, a contractor … I just don’t trust RSA on it,” said town attorney Maynard Sipe. “If we could do that for a stretch of the pipes that are impacted by the sidewalk, you would have a third-party opinion on what should be done before the sidewalks come. I kind of think if you’re going to spend $1.2 million on the sidewalk, we should think about maybe seeing if we can get some inspection on the lines.”