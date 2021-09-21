Continuation of the Stanardsville Streetscape project moves forward

The Stanardsville Streetscape project took a major step forward this week with the commitment of new grant funding from Charlottesville. Stanardsville Area Revitalization (STAR) Executive Director Roy Dye, who is managing the project on behalf of the town, presented an update to Mayor Gary Lowe and the Stanardsville Town Council Monday.
“The basic problem we have here is that the cost of this project has almost doubled in a year since we’ve been at this,” Dye said. “Three grants were awarded for $918,000, but even that with the match wasn’t sufficient. … In August, we heard from VDOT about the possibility of their transferring unused grant funds from projects in Charlottesville to this streetscape project (and) we just found out that yes, this indeed is happening.”
The current low bid for construction totals $1.2 million, which is 43% above the engineer’s original construction cost estimates, according to Dye.
The Streetscape project was begun in 2006 and has focused on revitalizing the downtown Stanardsville community through improvements to the sidewalks, roads and buildings along Main Street and its connecting roads. Phase I, which was completed in 2013, included five Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) grants with required local funding matches to improve sidewalks, crosswalks, streetlights, stone retaining walls and landscaping in the town.
Phase II is expected to begin construction this fall and will extend the new sidewalks to the east and west along Main Street, providing safe walking access to the grocery store in the west and the pharmacy in the east. The project also includes 14 new streetlights and a pedestrian bridge across Mitchell Creek.
The new grant funding from VDOT will provide $326,336 and was formally requested by a letter from Mayor Lowe Sept. 10. When added to the three existing grants (totaling $918,783), the total matching funds required from the town will equal $311,280 and the local funding will be $201,057. The total change from the previous agreement is an additional $55,700, according to Dye.
The good news? The local match funds have already been raised through STAR, EDA, the tourism department and several generous private donations. Additional pledged donations and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds are expected to provide another $160,000, leaving a balance of just $40,000 in local funds that still need to be raised to begin construction.
“Tom Fitzpatrick of VDOT … really wanted that letter from Gary (Lowe) right away so he could send it up to the VDOT Richmond office and get this thing going,” Dye said. “By virtue of Gary Lowe signing that … it means that they are now able to review the current low bid that was proposed. … Things are moving very quickly, so we may be able to—I hope—award a contract next month.”
The current construction bid expires Oct. 1, hence the rush on making financial decisions to be able to take advantage of the lower offer.
“Lo and behold, after three years … we’ve had quite a few little challenges along the way,” Lowe said. “Sounds like we’re getting closer and closer.”
One issue Lowe believes still needs to be resolved is a sewer line replacement by Rapidan Service Authority (RSA), which to date has not been completed.
“The sewer line that I was promised—two years ago—was going to be replaced before we did the streetscape has not been done,” Lowe said. “So that does impact the town because we’re getting ready to put brand-new sidewalks over rotten, crumbling sewer lines.”
“My thought is it may be worth having someone else—a sewer maintenance company, a contractor … I just don’t trust RSA on it,” said town attorney Maynard Sipe. “If we could do that for a stretch of the pipes that are impacted by the sidewalk, you would have a third-party opinion on what should be done before the sidewalks come. I kind of think if you’re going to spend $1.2 million on the sidewalk, we should think about maybe seeing if we can get some inspection on the lines.”
Dye said he will look into the issue to determine what should be done before proceeding.
“Those that have been around and visited Stanardsville 20 years ago will have then seen a town that had broken sidewalks, poor lighting, no safety crosswalks and numerous other buildings that were falling down or in bad state of repair,” said STAR President Don Pamenter at an Economic Development Authority (EDA) meeting in July. “Since STAR has been working on these projects, we’ve replaced sidewalks in the three core blocks of Stanardsville; we’ve replaced the street lighting and provided a great improvement there; we’ve built crosswalks to cross from the school to the shopping center; we’ve built small gardens to make it somewhat more attractive; we’ve fixed some of the commercial buildings.”
Other projects completed by the group in Stanardsville include the Downtown Revitalization project, funded by three Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) grants, which focused on restoration of historic buildings, painting of apartments and storefronts, removal of abandoned buildings and construction of the pavilion and stage at Greene Commons.
The Stanardsville Town Council meets on the second Monday of every month at 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall in Stanardsville.