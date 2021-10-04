Consolvo: Yost not in violation of Conflict of Interest Act

Alan Yost is not in violation of the Virginia State and Local Government Conflicts of Interest Act, according to Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney Edwin Consolvo’s recent legal opinion.

After several residents brought up during public meetings their opinion that the director of the Economic Development and Tourism department for Greene County may have violated state laws, Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor sought the opinion from Consolvo.

Taylor asked whether Yost’s role on the Greene County Tourism Council and serving on the board for Greene Commons created a conflict of interest. He also asked whether the Special Use Permit for tourist lodging held by Yost’s daughter created a conflict of interest with his position in the county.

The Conflicts of Interest Act § 2.2-3100 “prohibits employees from receiving gifts above a certain dollar amount, benefiting from contractual relationships with outside contractors or any other acts or situations that would allow the employee to benefit from their position with the government. Under (the act), these prohibitions extend to ‘immediate family’ of the local government employee.”