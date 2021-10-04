 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Consolvo: Yost not in violation of Conflict of Interest Act
0 comments

Consolvo: Yost not in violation of Conflict of Interest Act

Alan Yost

Alan Yost

 File Photo

Alan Yost is not in violation of the Virginia State and Local Government Conflicts of Interest Act, according to Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney Edwin Consolvo’s recent legal opinion.

After several residents brought up during public meetings their opinion that the director of the Economic Development and Tourism department for Greene County may have violated state laws, Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor sought the opinion from Consolvo.

Taylor asked whether Yost’s role on the Greene County Tourism Council and serving on the board for Greene Commons created a conflict of interest. He also asked whether the Special Use Permit for tourist lodging held by Yost’s daughter created a conflict of interest with his position in the county.

The Conflicts of Interest Act § 2.2-3100 “prohibits employees from receiving gifts above a certain dollar amount, benefiting from contractual relationships with outside contractors or any other acts or situations that would allow the employee to benefit from their position with the government. Under (the act), these prohibitions extend to ‘immediate family’ of the local government employee.”

“In the request for this opinion, it was stated on several occasion that it would be advisable for Mr. Yost to step down as a voting member for both the Tourism Council and Greene Commons,” Consolvo notes in his opinion. “The request further suggests that these groups should amend their bylaws to affect this change. As there is currently no indication of a conflict of interest in these matters, and as this is purely a policy decision to be made by these groups, I take no position as to these recommendations.”

Consolvo said as the Tourism Council is an advisory body to the Greene County Board of Supervisors; as to its preference of how Transient Occupancy Tax revenues should be spent, the Tourism Council itself has no authority to make decisions or appropriate funds. The recommendations to the supervisors are not a binding agreement that the Board of Supervisors will spend the funding in that fashion.

Greene County has a 5% Transient Occupancy Tax that is placed on overnight stays in the county. Virginia code requires 3% of the Transient Occupancy Tax revenues be spent on the promotion of tourism. The remaining 2% of the revenues goes into the county’s general fund.

Consolvo noted that Yost does not profit from his involvement with the either the Tourism Council or Greene Commons.

Greene Commons is a “non-profit corporation that exists to promote and operate the pavilion and bandstand behind the Greene County Administration Building” in Stanardsville, Consolvo notes in his opinion. There is a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Greene County Board of Supervisors that the group must give supervisors an annual financial update. Supervisors provide a yearly donation/sponsorship of $10,000 from the Transient Occupancy Tax revenues to Greene Commons, he said.

Consolvo said that in Yost’s role as Director of Economic Development and Tourism, it is part of his position to promote Greene County and his participation with the Greene Commons Board “appears to be part of that role.”

Consolvo did note that as Greene Commons does award contracts for various services, if Yost or a member of his immediate family tried to obtain a contract with the group, there could be a conflict of interest. The Conflicts of Interest Act defines immediate family to be a spouse and anyone who resides in the same household as the employee and who is a dependent of the employee.

“Mr. Yost’s daughter is not an immediate family member as defined under this article of the Code of Virginia,” Consolvo said. “As she is not an immediate family member as defined, there is no prohibition on any of her activities under (the Conflicts of Interest Act), nor do her activities constitute a conflict of interest for Mr. Yost.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor, Greene County Record

Terry Beigie is the Editor of the Greene County Record in Stanardsville. She can be reached at tbeigie@greene-news.com or (434) 985-2315.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene will tax cigarettes
News

Greene will tax cigarettes

The Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Sept. 14 a resolution for the creation of the Blue Ridge Cigarette Tax Board that will serve as the agent for the administration of the local cigarette tax ordinance. No one spoke during the public hearing.

Snow trial delayed again
News

Snow trial delayed again

The trial for the Greene County Commissioner of Revenue and his son has been postponed until 2022 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

County to look at rural enterprise centers
News

County to look at rural enterprise centers

The Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution at its Sept. 14 meeting asking the Planning Commission to look at the possibility of rural enterprise centers in the A-1 zoning district and the commission held a work session about the issue at its Sept. 15 meeting.

PC says no tourist lodging in R-1
News

PC says no tourist lodging in R-1

The Greene County Planning Commission unanimously voted last week to recommend banning tourist lodging from all R-1 residential neighborhoods after residents have asked for it for more than a year. The Planning Commission makes recommendations for final decision to the Board of Supervisors, which will hold a public hearing on the issue Tuesday, Sept. 28.

New library card for area teachers
News

New library card for area teachers

Greene County Library Branch Manager Ginny Reese unveiled a new program at last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting for teachers at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (JMRL) branches: teacher cards.

GRACE director starts
News

GRACE director starts

New interim director at GRACE began this month. Thanksgiving, Christmas registrations Oct. 1 & 2.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert