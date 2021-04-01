Complaint asks Gov. to intervene in GCPS decision for football/school

A Greene County parent has filed a complaint at the local, regional and state levels regarding COVID-19 protocols as they pertain to the William Monroe High School football team.
Stephen Fitch filed the complaint with Gov. Ralph Northam’s office on Monday morning, after petitioning the administrators at the school and the Blue Ridge Health District (BRHD) to reconsider both the 14-day quarantine and cancellation of the football season—with no luck.
A student on the team tested positive for the novel coronavirus after the Saturday, March 20, football game.
“The two main offending agencies, the Blue Ridge Health District and the Greene County Public Schools administration, took it upon themselves to deny students who have been cleared by state-certified medical physicians of any COVID-19 concerns,” according to the complaint. “A 14-day quarantine on all students in the William Monroe football program was issued by the high school leadership and county school administration, influenced by the (health district), which is their director’s self-admission.”
Fitch said there is a recommendation from the Virginia Department of Health for shorter seven-day quarantines if the person in question has tested negative.
“The virus has caused a great deal of fear in our society,” Fitch said in the complaint. “It reminds me of the early 1980s with HIV/AIDS just being discovered, except even when we did not know the full facts of HIV like how it was transmitted, we did not go locking ourselves up or prevent our youth from continuing their education and daily lives.”
Fitch is asking the governor to step in and allow the reinstatement of students who have been cleared by approved health department methodologies and to provide an executive order to allow the Virginia High School League—for all school districts—to salvage all athletic programs in the state. He is also asking for dismissal of administrators at the local health district and school administrators for their recent decisions on this matter.
“Due to the many mitigation strategies put into place, the vigilance of our students and staff and adherence to contract tracing and quarantining guidelines put in place by the Virginia Department of Education and the Blue Ridge Health District, our school system has been able to remain open for students since Sept. 8, 2020,” said Greene County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh. “We attribute our sustained operations to the teamwork among our staff, students, families and the BRHD. While many activities have had to be altered in some way, we feel fortunate to have been able to offer many opportunities to our students during this challenging year.”
A representative from BRHD had no comment.