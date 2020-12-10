Company looks to take bike storage capsules national

A local bicycle storage company is working to expand its reach across the country.

ALPEN Storage Inc., which recently opened a warehouse in Ruckersville, has raised $1.5 million from private investors, led by the Felton Group, the family office of local hedge fund manager Jaffray Woodriff.

The company, founded by Eric Pearson, plans to use the funds to market its ALPEN Bike Capsule to the commercial and multi-family real estate markets.

Pearson, an avid cyclist, came up with the concept for the capsule when he was living in a small townhouse in San Francisco and commuting to work on his bike.

“I started searching around looking for something suitable, and I was really surprised that it didn’t exist,” he said. “You could get either an industrial-looking steel or plastic box, like you might see at a transit station somewhere. But they were not only expensive, but just really ugly and kind of impractical for home use.”

He wanted to be able to use outdoor space, but also have a lockable solution that kept bikes dry.