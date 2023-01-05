Community honors and remembers Investigator Lonnie Tuthill

Last week, local emergency officers escorted the body of Lonnie Tuthill, who was an Investigator for the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, from Charlottesville to Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Ruckersville. Tuthill sadly passed away due to health complications.

“Lonnie served his community with pride and passion. He was the first one to offer to help…to try to save every thing possible, all the time spreading that contagious smile to try to make it all seem not so bad after all. He was easy to look up to….a natural born leader. He has been an instrumental part of our office and it will be a struggle to fill his shoes,” said a Facebook post on the Sheriff’s Department page.

Many members of the community joined in on remembering Tuthill by giving their condolences and sharing found memories.

“He was the absolute best. Always there to lend an ear or a helping hand. One heck of a sense of humor also. Prayers to his family. Rest easy, Lonnie,” reads one comment.

“Mr. Tuthill was a great man and had a big impact on my life growing up as my school resource officer.. we joked daily and always shared a laugh and smile,” says another.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations for the Tuthill family through Friday, January 6. Donations can be made at the Sheriff’s Office with checks payable to Toni Tuthill.